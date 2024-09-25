Bret Harte Dedicates Bench to Teacher Karyn Lombardo in Her Memory

Not a day goes by that Bret Harte Kindergarten teacher, Karyn Lombardo, is not missed. The halls will never be the same without her bright smile, positive attitude, and the unconditional love she felt for each and every one of her students.

Karyn Lombardo tragically lost her life in May of this year and the staff and parents at the school had been wanting a way to memorialize her on the campus. Sam Benson, the Bret Harte Fundraising Committee President, helped to organize donations from the community to place a painted bench near Lombardo’s kinder classroom windows in front of the school for everyone to be able to enjoy.

A bench dedication took place on Tuesday, September 24th with over 100 people in attendance including former students, parents, Bret Harte teachers and staff, school board members, the Superintendent, and Karyn’s husband, Vince Lombardo. The bench which was placed in front of Karyn’s classroom on Jeffries Ave. was painted by Muralism, a company that specifically hires artists on the spectrum. Kevin Smith and Jake Reese painted the bench which was donated by the City of Burbank.

Bench Dedication at Bret Harte for MB (© Ross A Benson)Bench Dedication at Bre Harte (© Ross A Benson)

The mural on the bench shows a boy reaching up for a falling apple being dropped by a tree. The imagery comes from Lombardo’s favorite children’s book, “The Giving Tree,” by Shel Silverstein. She read the book to her students every year, and in April, just a few weeks before her passing, Lombardo organized a Volunteer Tea in the school library to celebrate all of the volunteers, and read the “Giving Tree” to the parents and caregivers at the event, with not a dry eye in the room.

“The story is about a little boy who loves a tree, and as he grows, he asks for more and more things from the tree. The tree loves the little boy and gives everything she can. The message of “The Giving Tree,” is about loving someone unconditionally without expecting anything in return,” said Bret Harte teacher, Linda Gregorczyk. “It’s so appropriate that this would be one of Karyn’s favorite books, since she was someone who was such a giving and loving person to her students, friends, and of course her family. This bench will always remind us of the person Karyn was, and the life she led in and outside the classroom.”

During the dedication, Principal Martha Walters spoke about Lombardo’s dedication to the school and her students. Karyn grew up in Burbank and began teaching in 1990 and transferred to Bret Harte in 1993. She was currently finishing her 34th year of teaching, and was in school site leadership, the representative for the Burbank Teachers Association, the school’s volunteer coordinator, and volunteered for all of the PTA after school events.

Bret Harte Teacher Dahlia Dobbertin also came up to the microphone to say a few words. “In her honor, we are reminded of the profound impact she had on each of us and the love she shared so generously,” said Dobbertin. This beautiful bench will serve as a memorial of the values Karyn embodied: compassion, strength, endless patience, and unconditional love. Let us remember Karyn Lombardo, not just with sadness, but with gratitude for the time we shared and the memories we created.”

Teacher Ann Ouellette, who was one of Karyn’s best friends came up and spoke as well. “Karyn loved life, and as a diabetic, it wasn’t always an easy life, but you would never see that she struggled or know that she was ever sad for Karyn was just like the tree. She wanted everyone to be happy. She lifted our spirits and spread joy like the wind spreading the leaves of a tree. Karyn was love, and our love for Karyn will never leave our hearts,” said Ouellette.

Former Bret Harte students from the Burroughs High School show choirs came to sing at the dedication, performing a beautiful a cappella rendition of “For Good,” from the Broadway musical, Wicked.