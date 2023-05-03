Bridging Community Resources to Host Classic Car Show Saturday May 6

Burbank nonprofit Bridging Community Resources (BCR) announced it will hostits first-ever Classic Car Show fundraiser, bringing a new event to Burbank that is sure to be a family favorite for years to come. The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Stough Canyon Park in Burbank.

Every dollar raised by the Car Show will go directly to funding client programs at BCR, which provides supportive services to adults and children with disabilities and promotes community integration and inclusion.

“Our programs suffered greatly during the pandemic, as our clients were not able to attend our programs or go out into the community. The disabled population was at a higher risk from COVID-19, and the isolation they experienced during that time was terrible. Being able to come back to BCR, to join their peers out in the community, and to rebuild their social lives – it has made a huge difference in their lives, for the better,” BCR Executive Director Edward Parker said. “We’re adding many new programs and services to our offerings, but we can’t do it without community support.”

The BCR Classic Car Show will feature awards for Best Foreign, Domestic, Convertible and Classic Car. More than 50 cars are anticipated to be on display. The event, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, will also feature food trucks and a larger-than-life balloon sculpture by Madcap Balloons. Other event sponsors include Auto Expert, the Burbank Police Officers’ Association, and Providence St. Joseph Medical Center.

“We are beyond grateful for the support we’ve received from our sponsors and the Burbank community,” BCR Board Chair Stacey Klein said. “This fundraiser will go so far to help our organization grow and provide top-notch services and programming to our clients. Southern California’s car clubs have such a strong following, and the culture at these car shows is fun and spirited. Even deeper, there is a love for community, and we’re looking forward to having that all on display at our Car Show.”

Trophies will be awarded in four categories: Best Convertible, Best Foreign, Best Domestic, and Best Classic.

Stough Canyon Park is located at 1335 Lockheed View Drive, in Burbank, Calif., 91504.

For more information about this event or Bridging Community Resources, contact Stacey Klein at 818-480-0395 or sklein@lfcu.com