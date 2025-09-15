Brighton Street Neighbors Stir Up Community Spirit with Labor Day Chili Cookoff

On Labor Day, the aroma of simmering spices and slow-cooked chili filled a quiet Burbank block, as neighbors on Brighton Street gathered for their very first Chili Cookoff. What began as a casual idea between neighbors quickly turned into a celebration of community, connection, and the simple joy of knowing the people who live next door.

Organizer Lisa Jennings says the idea came about in the most neighborly way possible-through a friendly doorstep chat. “Our neighbor Carol came by to drop off a gift for our daughter’s birthday, and we got to talking about dinner. She said she was making chili, and I said, you know, we should do a chili cookoff for Labor Day. It felt like the perfect way to end the summer together and kick off the fall,” Jennings shared.

Brighton Street Chili Cookoff. Photo Courtesy of Lisa Jennings.

The idea took off immediately. About 40 neighbors joined in the fun, with eight different chili recipes competing for the top prize. With set designers living on the block, rigging up the electricity was an easy endeavor. Each crockpot was numbered, and everyone was invited to sample and cast a vote for their favorite. In true neighborhood spirit, trophies were handed out to the top three winners, with Jennings’ husband taking home first place.

While the chili may have been the star of the day, the heart of the event was the community itself. Jennings describes her neighborhood as one that feels like a throwback to her 1980s Midwest childhood. “When we moved in, we were so warmly welcomed, and over the past six years, our friendships have only grown. We’re on a group text where we share everything from coyote sightings to plumber recommendations to celebrating our kids’ performances at school,”said Jennings. We grab each others packages and put in the rubbish bins when the other is out of town. If someone is sick, we make soup, we celebrate birthdays, we look after each other. It’s a lovely place to live.”

This isn’t the first time Brighton Street has come together for fun. They also throw an annual Fourth of July party with competitive games and the winner gets to keep a prized trophy for the entire year. Holiday gift exchanges, birthday celebrations, and impromptu gatherings have built a bond that goes beyond friendly hellos and into an incredible community support system.

Jennings hopes the Chili Cookoff will become a yearly tradition, and maybe even expand into other competitions like pies. But more than that, she hopes other neighborhoods are inspired to create the same kind of connections. Her advice is simple, and is just about starting small. “Say hello. Get to know them. Remember their kids’ names, their dog’s names, and the next time you say hello incorporate it. Just like anything or any relationship, you make an effort, you check in, you reciprocate.”