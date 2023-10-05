Broadway Bliss: Zonta Club of Burbank Area Strikes a High Note with Musical Extravaganza

Theatre Americana transported audiences to the dazzling world of Broadway with an unforgettable night of show-stopping performances on Friday, September 22, and Saturday, September 23, all to benefit the Zonta Club of Burbank Area.

Zonta Club of Burbank Area President Kelli Potts welcomed the crowd of 50+ audience members to opening night.

The charming Portico Artspace in Pasadena set the stage for a remarkable musical revue, where attendees were treated to beloved classics, mesmerizing dance numbers, and a spellbinding rendition of “Masquerade” from Phantom of the Opera. Notable guests included State Senator Anthony Portantino and State Assemblymember Laura Friedman.

With an impressive turnout of approximately 50 people each night, the Broadway extravaganza proved to be a resounding success, filling both the hearts of attendees with joy and the coffers for the Zonta Club of Burbank Area. The evenings commenced with VIP receptions featuring delectable mocktails and hors d’oeuvres expertly crafted by Rivanis Baking Company.

Kelli Potts, President of the Zonta Club of Burbank Area, praised the heartfelt and energetic performers at Broadway Bliss, emphasizing their dedication to the community. “Through these two nights of performances, we’ve come together to raise vital funds that will empower women and girls in our community to reach their fullest potential.”

State Assemblymember Laura Friedman attended the Theatre Americana event, pictured here with Zonta member Rita Boccuzzi, Zonta Club District 9 Lieutenant Governor Gloria Salas, and Zonta Club of Burbank Area President Kelli Potts.

The Zonta Club of Burbank Area, a volunteer organization chartered in 1936, has dedicated itself to raising funds, advocating, and providing direct service to women in need. The funds raised by the Zonta Club of Burbank Area contribute to supporting its WINGS Grants, a program that offers grants of up to $2,000 to adult women pursuing academic or vocational education to overcome adversity. These awards are made bi-annually, providing women with the means to achieve their educational and career aspirations.

This extraordinary event would not have been possible without the generous support of sponsors and partners. Gold sponsors, including Believe in Big Change, Rita Boccuzzi, Sharon Cohen, Becky Gimple, Tim Murphy, Gloria Salas, and Jane Viar, played a pivotal role in making this dazzling production come to life. Silver sponsors, such as Nickie Bonner, Joy Brodt, Dulce Moran, Marva Murphy, and Britt Vaughan, joined in the effort to support the cause. Theatre Americana and Rivanis Baking Company also provided invaluable contributions, ensuring the event’s resounding success.

State Senator Anthony Portantino attended the Theatre Americana event, pictured here with Cari Pelayo on the left and Zonta President Kelli Potts on his right.

The Zonta Club of Burbank Area extends heartfelt gratitude to all those who made this event possible. Thanks to their unwavering generosity, the Zonta Club of Burbank Area will continue its mission of empowering women and girls in the community, lighting the path to a brighter future.

For more information about the Zonta Club of Burbank Area and their ongoing efforts, please visit www.zontaburbank.org.