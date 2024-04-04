Bulldogs Repeat as Burbank Cup Golf Champs

Burbank High defeated Burroughs 16-7 in a two-day boys’ golf event at DeBell Golf Course Wednesday.

The Bulldogs trailed going into the final day, but came away with a convincing win over the Bulldogs.

It was Burbank’s third win in the last four years.

“Burroughs is a great team, but these last two days we were just a little bit better,” Burbank’s Zach Ducore, who was the low medalist, said. “I’m blessed and honored to beat them. It was a great week and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.”

