Burbank 2024: A Year of Inspiring News Stories from Local Clubs and Organizations

Burbank’s vibrant community spirit shone brightly in 2024, fueled by inspiring stories of generosity, collaboration, and hope from its dynamic network of nonprofits and clubs.

Dive into MyBurbank.com’s top 2024 stories celebrating the clubs and organizations that make Burbank truly special!

Burbank Tournament of Roses Association Unveiled 2025 Design

Erik C. Andersen of Toluca Lake holds up his winning float design for the 2025 Rose Parade.

Our readers are always captivated by stories about the Burbank Tournament of Roses Association, the nonprofit that fundraises and rallies volunteers to build the city’s stunning annual Rose Parade float. In March, excitement soared with the design reveal for Burbank’s 2025 entry. Inspired by the theme “Best Day Ever!”, the float—titled “Prehistoric Fun”—will feature a dynamic scene of beloved dinosaurs and a fiery volcano.

Designed by Toluca Lake’s Erik C. Andersen, this marks his third winning concept for Burbank, showcasing his exceptional talent for creating unforgettable parade moments. Don’t miss the float’s debut at the Rose Parade on January 1, 2025, where dinosaurs and dazzling animation will bring prehistoric joy to life! Read the original article HERE.

Leadership Burbank Celebrated 30 Years of Community Service

Leadership Burbank 90’s Party at Nickelodeon

Leadership Burbank hosted a slammin’ 90s-themed fundraising event on December 7th, grossing more than $62,000 to support the organization’s strategic goals and initiatives. Held at Nickelodeon Animation Studios’ West Campus, the event brought together more than 150 guests, marking a dynamic kickoff to Leadership Burbank’s 30th-anniversary celebration.

Leadership Burbank’s mission to build a better Burbank through leadership programs that inspire civic engagement and community building is stronger than ever. Led by Vice Chair, Jessa Freemyer, and a team of Leadership Burbank Board and alumni class members, the event raised funds that will help sustain and expand these programs for the next generation of leaders in Burbank. See the event photo gallery HERE.

New Clock Adorns Burbank’s Centennial Park

(Photo by Austin Gebhardt)

A century of service is a remarkable achievement. The Burbank Noon Rotary Club celebrated its centennial by donating a striking new addition to Centennial Park: a Rotary Club clock, poised gracefully near the intersection of North Third Street and East Palm Avenue, just steps from the Burbank Police and Fire Headquarters.

The ceremonial ribbon-cutting of the clock on April 3, 2024, drew more than 60 city leaders, Rotarians and community members. Together, they celebrated not only the centennial milestone but also the enduring impact of the Rotary Club’s contributions to the city and its people, in partnership with the city and other civic-minded organizations. Read the original article HERE.

Burbank Coordinating Council Rebuilt to Preserve Its Legacy

From left to right: Douglas Chadwick, BCC Historian, Gabe Ayala, BCC Vice President, Anne-Marie Osgood, BCC President, Honorable Burbank Mayor Nick Schultz, Amanda Casserella, BCC Parliamentarian and Denise Bergsrud, BCC Corresponding Secretary.

It began with a heartfelt call for volunteers in March 2024. Burbank Coordinating Council Acting Board President Anne-Marie Osgood had sounded the alarm: the historic nonprofit was on the brink of collapse, with board membership set to dwindle to just two members by June 1. Time was running out to preserve the council’s charitable mission.

When MyBurbank.com shared the plea, the community responded with overwhelming enthusiasm. By April 8, a nominating committee had assembled a full slate of new board members, ready to take office on June 1. This collective effort ensured that beloved programs like camperships and the holiday baskets program would continue for generations.

Now, with a revitalized board and renewed energy, the BCC is poised for a resurgence, ready to meet its mission while honoring its 91-year legacy of community service and philanthropy. Read the original article HERE.

Burbank City Council Passed Anti-Trafficking Ordinance Championed by Zonta Club

Zonta Club of Burbank Area members Cindy Koudsie, Ellen Portantino, Kelli Potts, Joy Collins-Brodt, Britt Vaughan, and Gloria Salas.

In January 2024, the Burbank City Council took a bold step in combating human trafficking by passing a groundbreaking ordinance requiring a wider range of local businesses to display vital information for victims of forced labor and sexual exploitation. The ordinance includes strict enforcement measures, compliance checks, and fines for repeated violations, with oversight from the Building and Safety Division. Driven by the advocacy of the Zonta Club of Burbank Area, including leaders like Gloria Salas and Joy Collins-Brodt, the legislation reflects the city’s commitment to raising awareness and supporting victims.

“Ensuring that these informative posters are displayed in local hotels, beauty salons, eateries, and various businesses is a testament to Burbank’s resolve in combating labor and sexual trafficking,” said Salas. Read the original article HERE.

Burbank PTA Celebrated 100 Years of Service at Annual Awards Ceremony

Burbank PTA Honorary Service Awards Banquet. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

The Burbank PTA marked its 100th anniversary with the 74th annual Honorary Service Awards Ceremony on April 17, 2024, at De Luxe Banquet Hall. The event honored over 60 award recipients for their exceptional contributions to children and youth across Burbank schools. Guests enjoyed performances by the Burbank High School Jazz Band and the John Burroughs High School vocal group, Neo Chromatics, as well as red carpet arrivals and mingling over appetizers.

Highlights included the presentation of a Legacy Award from California State PTA and a Resolution from Senator Portantino’s office, recognizing the PTA’s century of service and over 3,000 honors awarded. The evening, hosted by Kirsten Morris and Pam Paterra, celebrated community dedication and the enduring impact of the Burbank Council PTA. Read the original article HERE.

Hundreds of Families Benefited from Burbank Non-Profit Coalition’s Free Back-to-School Resource Fair

This years Back to School Fair (Photo by © Ross A Benson)

The 2024 Back-to-School event at the Boys and Girls Club of Burbank and the East Valley exemplified the community spirit and impact of local organizations. On August 3, over 700 families—exceeding the 640 initially registered—received free school supplies, haircuts, meals, and a day of fun. The event, supported by local nonprofits, businesses, and volunteers, ensured children began the school year confident and prepared.

Families like Alberto Garcia’s and Shrisa Torres’ expressed gratitude for the abundance of resources and welcoming atmosphere, including essentials like backpacks and personal care items, as well as free meals and haircuts. Prominent community leaders, including State Senator Anthony Portantino and BUSD Board Member Emily Weisberg, attended, underscoring the collaborative effort behind the initiative.

With record-breaking attendance and a festive environment, the event demonstrated how Burbank’s organizations come together to support families and foster resilience. Read the original article HERE.

Burbank Temporary Aid Center Celebrated 50 Years of Community Service

Accepting the award for The Reverend Larry Stamper is his daughter Judie, joined by Barbara Howell and Nancy Gams Korb . (Photo by Ross A Benson)

The Burbank Temporary Aid Center celebrated its 50th anniversary in March 2024 with a gala at the Castaway’s Starlight Ballroom, honoring its decades of dedication to supporting those in need. The evening highlighted inspiring stories like Jo’s, a former recipient of aid who transitioned to finding stability, showcasing BTAC’s profound impact on the community.

Honorees included the late Pastor Larry Stamper, a BTAC founder; longtime volunteer Dorothy Murray; and the Burbank Chamber of Commerce, all recognized for their vital roles in advancing BTAC’s mission. Guests enjoyed a lively auction led by comedian Justin Worsham, transforming bids into critical funds for BTAC’s operations. Prominent attendees included Assemblywoman Laura Friedman, Mayor Nick Schultz, and other city leaders, reflecting the deep community support for BTAC’s work.

CEO Barbara Howell noted the growing demand for services during labor strikes and economic uncertainty, underscoring BTAC’s ongoing importance in fostering hope and self-reliance for Burbank residents. Read the original article HERE.

CAREWalk 16 Showcased Burbank’s Community Spirit

(Photo by Austin Gebhardt)

Family Service Agency’s 16th annual CAREWalk united the Burbank community on April 20, 2024 at Johnny Carson Park to support free mental health services and family assistance programs. This year’s event honored the Zonta Club of Burbank Area for nearly a century of empowering women and girls and their long-standing partnership with FSA. The walk raised vital funds for youth counseling, domestic violence education, and transitional housing programs like the CARE cottages.

With hundreds of participants walking, running, and donating, CAREWalk 16 embodied the best of Burbank’s community spirit, proving once again that collective action can change lives. Read the original article HERE.

Free Dental Services for Children in February and March

Courtesy of Kids’ Community Dental Clinic

In March 2024, the Kids’ Community Dental Clinic (KCDC) brightened the smiles of children in Burbank, Glendale, and nearby communities by offering free dental services through the Give Kids a Smile® program. Eligible children, aged 6 months to 18 years, received free oral assessments and complimentary treatments such as cleanings or fillings, along with toothbrush goodie bags.

Supported by organizations like the American Dental Association Foundation and Henry Schein Cares Foundation, the initiative aimed to combat untreated cavities and improve overall health. In February, KCDC partnered with local dental programs to screen and treat over 1,000 students at Pacoima Charter School and visited several Burbank schools, demonstrating its commitment to providing essential dental care to underserved youth. Read the original article HERE.

Burbank Honors Local Legends for Volunteering

In celebration of Older Americans Month in May, the City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department recognized two outstanding individuals for their dedicated service to the community: Linda Barnes and Carole Collins.

Both were honored with the 2024 Peter McGrath Older Americans Outstanding Volunteer Award by the City of Burbank. Collins also received additional recognition, representing Burbank at the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Americans Recognition Day on May 16th at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in downtown Los Angeles. Read the original article HERE.