Burbank 2024: Top News Stories of the Year

As 2024 comes to a close, MyBurbank News reflects on the stories that shaped our city over the past year. Join us as we revisit the news events that defined the year—celebrating the people and organizations that make Burbank a vibrant community, while honoring the moments that brought us together in resilience and reflection.

MyBurbank News Investigation Revealed Crime Surge at Burbank’s Empire Center

Empire Center

MyBurbank News editor Craig Sherwood’s investigative reporting shed light on a troubling rise in crime at Burbank’s Empire Center, sparking widespread media attention across Los Angeles. Sherwood’s deep dive into police data revealed a 118% increase in retail thefts from 2022 to 2023, with the center responsible for 62% of all retail thefts citywide last year.

Despite its reputation as a thriving shopping and dining hub, the Empire Center also saw a 27% overall crime increase, including motor vehicle thefts and Estes robberies. Sherwood’s comprehensive analysis balanced the center’s commercial success with the challenges it poses to public safety, earning recognition for his investigative work and starting important conversations about the future of Burbank’s retail crown jewel.

MyBurbank Announced 2024 ‘Best of Burbank’ Winners

In April 2024, MyBurbank celebrated its 14th anniversary with the annual MyBurbank’s Best Contest, honoring the people, places, events, and services that make the city exceptional. Residents enthusiastically cast their votes, spotlighting favorites across a wide range of categories—from waitstaff at beloved restaurants to fitness trainers, and from the best Mexican food to top donut shops.

The contest featured over 200 categories, spanning services, stores, food and drink, classes, health, beauty, and more. Winners in each category received a MyBurbank’s Best 2024 certificate and window decal, which can now be spotted proudly displayed at businesses throughout the city.

Football Rivalry Between Burbank and Burroughs High Schools

(Photo by Austin Gebhartd)

Readers celebrated MyBurbank’s comprehensive coverage of the historic “Big Game,” featuring two articles by Sports Editor Emeritus Dick Dornan. In one article, Dornan chronicled the storied rivalry between Burbank High School and John Burroughs High School from 1949 to 2023, offering a detailed recap of all 76 matchups over seven decades.

The second article explored compelling facts and figures, noting Burroughs’ 45-30 all-time series lead and dominance in the 2000s, with 13 wins to Burbank’s 11. Dornan also highlighted Burbank’s recent resurgence, including 11 wins in the last 20 games and eight of the last 12. His in-depth reporting captured the rivalry’s enduring legacy and its significance to the Burbank community.

Additionally, Sports Editor Jim Riggio recapped the 2024 game, where Burbank triumphed over Burroughs with a decisive 42-21 victory in the Big Game. Read the full story HERE.

Burbank’s “Caterpillar Melody” Wins Mayor Award at 2024 Rose Parade

Burbank’s Entry into this years Rose Parade ” Caterpillar Melody’ (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Burbank’s 91st Rose Parade entry, “Caterpillar Melody,” dazzled millions on January 1, 2024, earning the prestigious Mayor Award for the most outstanding float by a participating city. Designed by Richard Burrow, the 45-foot-long float featured over 40,000 flowers and showcased the creativity and dedication of Burbank’s volunteer builders.

As one of only six self-built floats in the parade, it highlighted the city’s community spirit and commitment to excellence. The Pasadena Tournament of Roses judging officials praised the float during their December 2023 visit, and their recognition was cemented with the award announcement. This achievement continues Burbank’s proud tradition of excellence in the Rose Parade, marking a highlight of the year for the city.

Beloved Burbank Teacher Karyn Lombardo Tragically Killed

Bench Dedication at Bret Harte for MB (© Ross A Benson)Bench Dedication at Bre Harte (© Ross A Benson)

Karyn Lombardo, a 57-year-old kindergarten teacher at Bret Harte Elementary School, was tragically killed on May 7, 2024, during an altercation at her home. Her 25-year-old son, Kyle Lombardo, has been charged with her murder, accused of causing fatal blunt force trauma to her head. Kyle, who has a documented history of mental health struggles, is being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility on $2 million bail. If convicted, he faces a potential life sentence. A court proceeding to schedule the preliminary hearing is set for January 6, 2025, at the Pasadena Courthouse.

A beloved educator in the Burbank Unified School District for over 30 years, Karyn was remembered as “the heart and soul” of Bret Harte Elementary by PTA President Ashley Erikson, who praised her bright smile and contagious energy. On September 24, the school community honored Karyn with a bench dedication ceremony organized by Sam Benson, President of the Bret Harte Fundraising Committee. Painted by Muralism, a company employing artists on the spectrum, and donated by the City of Burbank, the bench now sits outside Karyn’s classroom for all to enjoy. Over 100 attendees, including former students, parents, staff, school officials, and Karyn’s husband, Vince Lombardo, gathered to pay tribute, underscoring the profound impact she had on her community.

Burbank City Council Approved Mixed-Flow Plan for North Hollywood-Pasadena Transit Line

In March 2024, the Burbank City Council reaffirmed its decision to allow buses to share lanes with regular traffic on Olive Avenue for L.A. Metro’s North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project. The decision, supported by local protests from Vision Burbank, rejected proposals for dedicated bus-only lanes due to concerns over congestion, parking loss, and neighborhood impacts.

Protestors rally in front of City Hall for mixed flow on Olive Ave. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

First proposed in 2017, the 18-mile BRT project has faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funding challenges, and local opposition. Inspired by the success of the G Line, it will feature a mix of shared and dedicated lanes, 22 canopy-covered stations with real-time arrival displays, and faster, more reliable service.

During a six-hour meeting, the Council required Metro to follow local permitting rules and declined to fund unrelated street improvements. A new subcommittee of Councilmembers Tamala Takahashi and Zizette Mullins was created to improve communication with Metro, which agreed to expand community outreach.

In September, Metro selected HDR to finalize the design, with construction slated to begin in 2025.

Burbank Election 2024: Key Results and Highlights

MyBurbank played a key role in informing residents about the 2024 election, offering hour-long interviews with each candidate on its YouTube channel to help voters make informed decisions. Councilmember Konstantine Anthony secured reelection to a second term, overcoming significant outside spending with a workers-rights and housing advocacy platform, while realtor and former Planning Commissioner Chris Rizzotti claimed the second City Council seat in a closely contested race against retired city staff member Judie Wilke.

Burbank City Council Reorganization (Photo by Ross A Benson)

For the first time, the school board held elections under newly created “trustee-areas,” established following a legal challenge under the California Voting Rights Act. Emily Weisberg retained her school board seat unopposed, Laurette Cano won the seat vacated by Steve Ferguson’s August 2024 resignation, and Dr. Armond Aghakhanian was reelected. Measure ABC, a local ballot initiative authorizing $460 million in bonds for school renovations, repairs, and new construction, passed with over 61% approval.

In a notable reshuffling of political offices, former U.S. Representative Adam Schiff was elected U.S. Senator, former Assemblywoman Laura Friedman won Schiff’s Congressional seat, and former Burbank Mayor Nick Schultz claimed Friedman’s Assembly seat.

At the city council’s December reorganization meeting, Vice Mayor Nikki Perez was elected Burbank Mayor, with Councilmember Tamala Takahashi stepping into the Vice Mayor role. On the Burbank Board of Education, Dr. Armond Aghakhanian was elected President, while Abby Pontzer Kamkar was named Vice President.

Burbank Takes Action on Gun Store Regulations in 2024

Gun World is one of nine gun stores in Burbank. In May 2024, the Burbank City Council approved an ordinance creating buffer zones between newly approved gun stores and sensitive locations, such as residential areas.

In response to the city’s notable concentration of gun stores, the Burbank City Council continued its efforts in 2024 to address concerns about firearm retailers within the city’s 5.5 square miles. Currently, 14 licensed gun dealers operate in Burbank, including nine with physical storefronts and five permitted as wholesale operators with the option to open stores.

In May, the Council approved an ordinance creating buffer zones between newly approved gun stores and sensitive locations, such as residential areas. However, at a March meeting, officials confirmed there are no plans to cap the number of gun dealers at 14, leaving room for potential growth. The updated regulations aim to balance community safety with business operations in a city grappling with one of the highest densities of gun retailers in the region.

Burbank Celebrates Progress with New Airport Terminal and Hotel Opening

Tractors, Land Movers at work at Burbank Airport preparing for replacement terminal. (Photo by © Ross A Benson)

Exciting changes are underway in Burbank, starting with the January 25, 2024, groundbreaking of the Hollywood Burbank Airport’s replacement passenger terminal, Elevate BUR. This state-of-the-art 355,000-square-foot facility will replace the current terminal, originally built in 1930, offering a safer, modern, and more convenient experience for travelers. Approved by voters under Measure B in 2016, the new terminal is set for completion in October 2026.

Adding to the city’s growth, the Cambria Hotel Burbank Airport officially opened on April 4, marking its entry into the local economy with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Vice Mayor Nikki Perez and Councilmember Tamala Takahashi. The hotel’s leaders and city dignitaries celebrated the occasion, looking forward to the synergy between the new hotel and the upcoming Elevate BUR terminal, which promises to enhance travel and hospitality in Burbank in plenty of time for LA28, the 2028 Summer Olympics to be held in Los Angeles.

Investigations Clear Burbank Police of Wrongdoing in Alleged Unhoused Individual Incident

In June 2024, Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian accused Burbank police officers of abandoning a man outside his North Hollywood office, alleging the individual was unhoused. Krekorian shared a video on social media and with news outlets, showing officers leaving the man on the sidewalk. Burbank Police Chief Michael Albanese, however, refuted the claims, stating that investigations by both his department and the FBI found no misconduct. At an August city council meeting, Chief Albanese explained that the man was not unhoused but had been renting a room in Sylmar, and the officers were assisting him by giving a ride to a nearby Metro station after he had been found unclothed. The incident highlights the complexities of addressing issues involving unhoused individuals and public perception in neighboring communities.

Prior to this incident, the Burbank City Council had taken significant and proactive steps to address homelessness during its April 9, 2024, meeting. The Council selected 323-333 S. Front Street and 10 E. Verdugo Avenue as the site for a new Homeless Solutions Center and directed staff to move forward with design plans and community engagement. Additionally, the Council adopted a resolution declaring a shelter crisis within the city and authorized a request for $3,450,000 from the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Regional Housing Trust to support the project. These actions demonstrate Burbank’s commitment to providing long-term solutions for its unhoused population.

