Burbank Animal Shelter Launches Spay, Neuter Rebate Program

The City of Burbank is excited to announce the launch of the Burbank Animal Shelter’s Spay Neuter Rebate Program, aimed at promoting responsible pet ownership and providing financial relief to pet owners. Starting August 1, 2024, the program offers a $100 rebate for dogs and $50 rebate for cats that are altered no more than 60 days prior to applying for a rebate. Rebates are available to Burbank residents only, with proof of residency required, for up to two pets per household, while funds last.

The program is designed to make spaying and neutering more accessible, helping to reduce the number of unwanted litters and ensuring the well-being of pets in our community.

“We hope this initiative will encourage more pet owners to embrace responsible pet care,” said Mayor Nick Shultz. “By offering financial support, we’re making it easier for families to provide the best care for their pets.”

For more information or to apply for the rebate, pet owners can complete the application form found online at www.burbankanimalshelter.org. The application will also be available in Spanish and Armenian.