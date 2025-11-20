Burbank Announces First Annual Power Soccer Adaptive Sports Tournament

The Burbank Parks and Recreation Department is proud to announce the first annual Power Soccer Adaptive Sports Tournament, made possible through the City’s selection as a recipient of the prestigious 26 Champions Grant from the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee and the Play Equity Fund. The tournament will take place on Sunday, November 23, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the McCambridge Recreation Center, located at 1515 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank, CA 91504. This free community event will showcase competitive Power Soccer and feature local athletes who use power wheelchairs.

As part of the 26 Champions Grant, the tournament will be professionally filmed and included in promotional materials leading up to the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, helping shine a national spotlight on Burbank’s commitment to equitable and inclusive play.

The 26 Champions Grant Program honors nonprofit and municipal organizations that use soccer to promote unity, equity, and opportunity throughout Los Angeles County. Each awardee receives a twenty-six-thousand-dollar grant, a professionally produced spotlight video, and recognition in the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, which will take place in Los Angeles and across North America.

Burbank’s Powerchair Soccer program gives power-wheelchair athletes the chance to compete in one of the fastest-growing adaptive sports in the world. Played on a basketball court with four-player teams, the sport blends strategy, speed, and skill. As one of the only programs of its kind in the region, Burbank provides a rare and empowering opportunity for athletes to build confidence, teamwork, and competitive excellence through the world’s most popular game.

“This recognition is a testament to Burbank’s commitment to adaptive sports and inclusivity. We are proud to be at the forefront of adaptive soccer in the region and remain committed to expanding ways for athletes with disabilities to thrive,” said Mayor Nikki Perez. “We are also incredibly grateful to the Host Committee and the Play Equity Fund for this recognition and look forward to celebrating the power of soccer to bring our community together!”

As part of the 26 Champions recognition, the City of Burbank will be featured in promotional efforts by the Host Committee and Play Equity Fund, highlighting the profound social impact of inclusive sports programming. This grant will support the continued expansion of Burbank’s adaptive Powerchair Soccer program and strengthen the City’s commitment to an inclusive and equitable recreational landscape.

For more information, please visit BurbankCA.gov/Base or call 818-238-5300.