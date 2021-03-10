Burbank Announces Second Round of Small Business Assistance Program

The City of Burbank, in partnership with the California Community Economic Development Association (CCEDA), has launched the Burbank Small Business Assistance Program. Small businesses impacted by COVID 19, can apply for Small Business Assistance loans between$10,000to$20,000. Eligible businesses include self-employed contractors, entrepreneurs, gig workers, or businesses with less than 200 employees.

The application period will begin on Monday, March 22, 2021, starting at 8:00 a.m. (Pacific Standard Time (PST)) and end on Monday, April 5, 2021, 5:00 p.m. PST. Applications will only be accepted by or before the application due date. Funds will be used to provide forgivable loans on a first-come, first served basis until funding is fully expended. All applications must be submitted online at: https://burbank.cceda.com/

Eligibility requirements for Microenterprise Assistance up to $10,000**

 Must be a Burbank resident and business owner with less than two (2) employees (contractor, gig worker, or entrepreneur)

 Business must be financially impacted by COVID-19

 Business has unpaid, extended, or soon to be delinquent operating expenses, such as rent, utilities, inventory, taxes, etc.

 Current annual household income must be at or below the Low-Income Level

Eligibility requirements for Small Business Assistance up to $20,000**

 Must be a Burbank Small Business Owner with at least two (2) but fewer than 200 employees

 Business laid-off, furloughed, or reduced work hours/shifts for any of their employees

 Business has unpaid, extended, or soon to be delinquent operating expenses, such as rent, utilities, inventory, taxes, etc.

Note: Businesses with unpaid or delinquent Burbank Water and Power utility bills, will have the unpaid amount deducted and paid out of the loan proceeds prior to disbursement.

 Must create or retain 51% of full-time equivalent positions for a low-moderate income employee, OR be located in an eligible low-moderate income area.

We urge you to sign up for the City of Burbank’s e-Notify alerts about the opening of the application period and program news. To sign up for e-Notify, go to: http://bit.ly/2O4GrXh.

If you are already an e-Notify recipient, you can change your preferences on the same page by selecting CDBG Small Business Assistance Program for the alerts.

For additional loan requirements or to learn about other available resources, please visit https://burbank.cceda.com/ or call CCEDA at (213) 625-0105, or contact the City of Burbank at (818) 238-5180, Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

**Businesses that received previous assistance through the Burbank Small Business Assistance Program may apply for additional funding; however, the prior amount received will be deducted from any new loan application.