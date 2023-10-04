Burbank Announces Two Month Full Street Closure at Front Street

The City of Burbank wishes to inform residents and commuters of a full street closure along Front Street, affecting the area between Burbank Boulevard and the Southbound 5 Freeway Verdugo On/Off-Ramps for two months starting in October through December. This closure is necessary to facilitate vital sewer and storm drain construction activities for the 777 Front Street Development project.

Closure details are as follows:

Dates: October 9, 2023, to December 8, 2023

Time: Monday through Friday, from 9:00 PM to 5:15 AM.

Location: Front Street between Burbank Blvd and the SB 5 Freeway Verdugo On/Off-Ramps.

During this temporary closure, access to the Downtown Metrolink Station will be limited. Commuters can access the Metro Station via northbound Front Street at the Southbound 5 Freeway On/Off-Ramps or approaching from First Street and Verdugo.