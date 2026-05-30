Burbank Announces VIP Experiences at Official Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zone

Downtown Burbank is excited to announce that its official Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zone will feature two elevated VIP fan experiences. Earlier this year, Downtown Burbank was chosen as one of 10 Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zones, to be held across the region to create inclusive, accessible opportunities for fans to celebrate together throughout the region.

The Downtown Burbank Fan Zone will take place Saturday, July 18 from noon to 8 pm and Sunday, July 19 from 10 am to 6 pm. The event will offer a curated and unique experience for soccer enthusiasts, foodies and concert goers alike. Live match coverage will be provided by FOX with two massive watch party stages, three passport lounges and a VIP viewing experience. The festivities will continue with a free family-friendly soccer activation zone and international street fair. The event will take place along San Fernando Blvd. and surrounding streets in Downtown Burbank (from Magnolia Blvd. to Angeleno Ave.).

Downtown Burbank is elevating its Fan Zone experience on Saturday and Sunday with Celebrity Chef Geoffrey Zakarian who will headline a special VIP Culinary Experience and Loud Luxury who will headline a Live Concert Experience on Saturday July 18.

Iron Chef Zakarian is a globally renowned chef, restaurateur, TV host, and national best-selling cookbook author, who has dedicated his career to inspiring, teaching and sharing the art of cooking and living well. His technical mastery was honed over his five-year rise at Le Cirque, and then throughout a series of apprenticeships across Western Europe. His restaurant empire over the years has earned him countless accolades – including a Michelin Star and a trio of coveted Three-Star Reviews from the New York Times. Highlights from his television career on Food Network include his ongoing role as co-host for over 400 episodes of “The Kitchen” (Emmy Award Nominee), his 50-season tenure as a judge on “Chopped,” and his international status as Iron Chef Zakarian on “Iron Chef America.”

During the Culinary Experience, VIP guests can watch the match from an exclusive private terrace while enjoying a curated culinary experience by Celebrity Chef Zakarian. The ticketed event includes food and drink pairings, lounge seating, cocktail tables, and shaded areas, as well as live cooking demonstrations held prior to the match. Tickets for the VIP Culinary Experience for both July 18 and 19 are available at https://tickets.cbfproductions.com/e/los-angeles-world-cup-26-fan-zone-downtown-burbank.

On Saturday July 18, thousands of fans will be able to experience a high-energy live concert celebration. This ticket delivers a vibrant, communal atmosphere where the excitement of the match seamlessly transitions into an unforgettable night of music with Loud Luxury. Loud Luxury is the Canadian-born, Los Angeles-based international touring duo composed of Andrew Fedyk and Joe De Pace, known for their infectious fusion of house, pop, and hip-hop influences. The pair quickly rose to global prominence with their breakout hit “Body,” now Diamond-certified in Canada, multi-Platinum in nine countries, with over 2 billion streams worldwide. The duo has collaborated with an eclectic roster spanning Pitbull, Bebe Rexha, Nicky Jam, Kane Brown, Bryce Vine, Bobby Shmurda, and charlieonnafriday, bridging dance music with pop, hip-hop, and country audiences alike. Tickets for Saturday’s post-match concert are available at https://tickets.cbfproductions.com/e/los-angeles-world-cup-26-fan-zone-downtown-burbank/tickets

Downtown Burbank joins a region-wide celebration as Los Angeles prepares to host FIFA World Cup 2026™. The Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zones will extend the reach of live match viewing and interactive experiences across the greater Los Angeles region, bringing the excitement of the tournament closer to residents and visitors alike. Throughout the 39-day competition, the Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zones will transform select destinations into premier watch events for some of the world’s biggest matches. The Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zones are part of the Host Committee’s broader effort to deliver a world-class tournament experience while creating inclusive, accessible opportunities for fans to celebrate together throughout the region.

For more information about the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Fan Zone at Downtown Burbank, including detailed information on the free community activations, watch parties, concert, and ticketed experiences, visit LosAngelesFWC26.com.