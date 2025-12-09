Burbank Armenian Association Celebrates 5 Year Anniversary with Holiday Mixer

This past week, over 150 guests gathered at the viaSelfre Kitchen on Alameda to share Holiday Cheer and raise awareness in the community about the Armenian Association’s purpose.

The association was founded in 2020 by Romik Hacobian, who serves as its President, along with his wife, Lucy Simonyan-Hacobian, who also sits on the Board of Directors.

They look forward to promoting the rich Armenian Heritage in our community.

Several local dignitaries were on hand to present Certificates and accolades to the association.

Here is a photo gallery from the evening.