Burbank Armenian Association, IMX Auto Group Combine to Showcase Art Gallery, “FLARE.”

The Burbank Armenian Association is excited to unveil its collaboration in promoting the upcoming art gallery titled “FLARE.” This distinctive event will spotlight “Underground Artists of the Soviet Era from the 1970s-1980s and their Protégés.”

Set to take place on October 20th, 8 PM at IMX Auto Group, 811 N Victory Blvd, the gallery offers a poignant journey into a tumultuous historical period. Attendees will delve into evocative stories from those who faced the challenges of the Soviet era.

The Burbank Armenian Association is particularly grateful to Narineh Aghajanian, the esteemed wife of the owner of IMX Auto Group, for her pivotal role in presenting this event to the community.

Event Details: Name: FLARE Theme: Underground Artists of the Soviet Era (1970s-1980s) and their Protégés Date & Time: Friday, October 20th, 8 PM Location: IMX Auto Group, 811 N Victory Blvd. RSVP: Interested parties can secure their spot by visiting www.burbankarm.org/events

Members of the public are encouraged to attend this enlightening event.