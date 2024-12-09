Burbank Armenian Association Starts Off December With Holiday Mixer

The Burbank Armenian Association gathered this past week to kick off the Holiday Season with a mixer at the new Palma Restaurant.

President Romik Hacobian opened with remarks on how BAA was dedicated to uniting people, celebrating cultural heritage and contributing to Burbank’s vibrant diversity. He went on to remind everyone in attendance the importance of connection, gratitude and giving not only during the Holiday Season but year round.

Hacobian introduced the Board of Directors of the Burbank Armenian Association. He also thanked the Sponsors of the evening: Metropolitan Culinary Services, Athens Services, Community Chevrolet, Nexus Auto Group, CBIS DataTax, and Forest Lawn Memorial Parks.

Aram Avagyan, owner of the new Palma Ristorante gave the crowd thanks for attending, reminding the guests that besides Palma Ristorante, there is also Smash Burger and Over Under Public House nearby he also operates.

In attendance were City Council members Tamala Takahashi, Zizette Mullins along with State Senator Carloline Menjvar, City Departments heads City Clerk Kimberly Clark, Director of Parks and Recreation Marisa Garcia, Director of Public Works Ken Berkman. ANCA Board President Sarkis Simonian.