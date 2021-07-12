Burbank Art Association Announces Youth Art Expo, Scholarship Winners

The Burbank Art Association announced 2021 Youth Art Expo and Scholarship winners recently. Hannah Sidener, a graduate of Burbank High School, won the Artistic Excellence award for her painting titled “Life” in Burbank’s Youth Art Expo. John Burroughs High School graduate Diego Gonzalez received the $500 Arline Helm College Scholarship and Burbank High School graduate Bird Le’au was awarded the $250 Charlotte Jones College Scholarship.

All three young artists are 2021 graduates of Burbank and John Burroughs High Schools.

“The Youth Art Expo, produced by the City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department and Burbank Fine Arts Federation, is an annual event open to all Burbank students grades TK-12 with the goal to celebrate and recognize the artistic talent of the Burbank youth,” explained Burbank Art Association Vice President Jamie Butterworth.

“Each year the Burbank Art Association chooses a work by a senior student,” she added. “This year’s prize was a $100 gift certificate donated by Golden Paints. Youth Art Expo 2021 was a virtual show and may still be viewed here.”

Burbank Art Association Scholarship Committee co-chairs Butterworth and Stefanie Girard selected Gonzalez and Le’au as the organization’s scholarship winners for 2021. Each of their scholarship awards include a $100 gift certificate for art supplies at Golden Paints in addition to the cash prize.

“Diego submitted an impressive portfolio that showed his mastery in a variety of mediums,” commented Butterworth. “He plans to study animation in the fall at Woodbury University with the hope of eventually becoming a model maker in stop-motion animation.”

“Bird loves to sing, act, sculpt and paint! Her work has meaning and shows a depth of emotion,” Butterworth also said. “She will be attending New York University in the fall and will be a Collaborative Arts Major (which means she gets to take classes in any or all of the visual and performing arts!) How many of us would love to go back to college and do that!?!”

More information on the Burbank Art Association can be found on their website.