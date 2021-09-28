Burbank Arts And Education Foundation IMPACT 2021 Event Raises Funds For Burbank Public Schools

The Burbank Arts and Education Foundation has set the IMPACT 2021 fundraising event for Burbank public schools for Friday evening, October 15, outdoors at Burbank Water and Power’s Magical Centennial Courtyard.

“We are excited to highlight the work of the foundation and encourage recurring donations so we can invest in the next generation of thinkers, creators and doers,” commented Foundation Co-Chairs Ana Connell and Bob Mohler. “We can and we must build a better future for our community – together.”

“The IMPACT party is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” commented Development Coordinator Krista Kae Parino. “All donations and funds are aimed to help and meet the diverse educational needs of every BUSD student.”

“The money allows us to continue giving grants to BUSD applicants that voice their classroom needs,” she added. “We’ve given grants for art supplies, diverse reading material/curriculum and much more! Feel free to check out our History of Giving here.”

The Burbank Arts and Education Foundation formed about a year ago as a merger of the Burbank Arts For All Foundation and the Burbank Educational Foundation.

The October 15 event will operate at a limited capacity, with proof of coronavirus vaccination required by attendees. IMPACT 2021 organizers emphasized that there are a number of ways for members of the community to support the fundraiser, through attendance at the event, direct donations, sponsorships, advertising and/or bidding on auction items.

Tickets are $150 per person for general admission and $250 per ticket for VIP admission. A number of sponsorship and advertising options are available. Purchase tickets and arrange sponsorships or donations through the BAEF website here.

IMPACT 2021 will be hosted by Tom Kenny, the voice of SpongeBob Squarepants and a Burbank parent. BUSD alumnus DJ Eddie Bowman will curate the music and the party will feature dancing, drinks, food and a live auction.