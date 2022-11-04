Burbank Arts & Education Foundation Gives BUSD $50,000 Fall Grant

Burbank Arts & Education Foundation (the Foundation) announced funding of almost $50,000 in its third cycle of grant giving with investments made in digital cameras, musical instruments, social and emotional learning, diversity in book selection for libraries and classrooms, technology, professional development for teachers, classroom seating solutions, dance and theater programing, visiting artists and art supplies.

Foundation Chair Brenda Etterbeek along with Grants and Giving Chair Caroline Solberg presented grant funding to Burbank Unified Schools at the Board of Education meeting on Thursday, November 3, 2022, bringing the total amount of contributions from the Foundation for 2022 to over $96,000!

Brenda Etterbeek said, “2022 has been an incredible year of supporting Burbank Unified students. Our foundation is committed to meeting the needs of every student and this year’s grants reflect our mission in action. Our foundation is committed to growing our support next year.” BUSD Superintendent Dr. Matt Hill, said “BUSD greatly appreciates the continued partnership with BAEF. We look forward to seeing the amazing and innovative ideas come to life in classrooms thanks to the generous funding support provided by BAEF.”

About Burbank Arts & Education Foundation:

The organization was created on October 1, 2020, after the Burbank Educational Foundation and the Burbank Arts for All Foundation merged to create a singular, unified voice for Burbank students.

The mission of the Burbank Arts & Education Foundation is to engage and inspire the community to invest in meeting the diverse educational needs of all 15,000+ BUSD students.

By merging two powerful organizations, we aim to maximize our impact through more strategic fundraising efforts as we support ALL students in Burbank Unified Schools. The new foundation will continue to support innovation and excellence in schools, including arts education, STEM programs, student safety, wellness, and other needs within BUSD.

A History of Success

Both foundations have a long history of positively impacting and providing support to BUSD students through their combined robust grant-giving of over $1,000,000, advocacy, programming, and community engagement programs.

The Burbank Arts & Education Foundation will build on each nonprofit’s success and amplify our effectiveness as one united organization. Please join us in our mission to provide critical support for our community.

The Foundation welcomes the support of the community to continue its mission. For more information on how to become involved, or to donate go to www.BurbankArtsandEd.org.