Burbank Arts & Education Foundation Hosts 2025 State Of The Schools Celebration

The Burbank Arts & Education Foundation (BAEF) is proud to host the 2025 State of the Schools celebration—an annual event that brings the community together in support of Burbank’s public schools. Dedicated to ensuring equitable access to arts and STEM education, BAEF has invested more than $1.4 million in Burbank Unified School District programs, impacting every TK–12 student.

This year’s celebration will take place on Wednesday, September 17 at 5:30 PM on the scenic campus of Woodbury University. Guests will enjoy an evening of hors d’oeuvres, desserts, and live music—all prepared and performed by Burbank students. Attendees will also hear inspiring stories directly from teachers and students whose classrooms have benefited from BAEF’s grants and giving programs.

The event draws a wide range of local leaders, including city officials, Burbank Unified School District administrators, and hundreds of committed education advocates who share a passion for public education.

Whether you’re a long-time supporter or new to our mission, we invite you to join us in celebrating the accomplishments of our schools and raising vital funds to sustain arts and STEM programs across the district.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit: BurbankArtsAndEd.org/SOTS25

For sponsorship inquiries, please contact: Gavin Cho at gavin@burbankartsanded.org