Burbank Arts & Education Foundation to Partner with Ben & Jerry’s for “Free Cone Day”

The event will take place from noon to 8 pm at 164 E. Palm Ave. and will feature several Burbank Unified School District (BUSD) teachers, staff, and administrators, who will be on hand scoop ice cream and greet members of the community. Board members and volunteers from BAEF will also host a children’s craft table and booth, to distribute information about the work they are doing to

support Burbank public schools.

Burbank Arts & Education Foundation Chair, Brenda Etterbeek explains, ”We are thrilled to partner with Burbank Ben & Jerry’s for National Cone Day! This collaboration is a sweet way to bring our community together while supporting arts and education in Burbank. Every scoop helps us fund classroom grants that inspire and empower Burbank Unified students.”

Burbank Arts and Education Foundation is the only organization that raises funds for all Burbank public schools. The mission of BAEF is to engage and inspire the community to invest in meeting the diverse educational needs of every Burbank Unified School District student. Working with business partners, parents, and community members, BAEF helps fill the gaps between education funding and the academic needs of BUSD students, reinforcing Burbank’s reputation as a thriving community dedicated to the well-being of its residents. Learn more at BurbankArtsandEd.org.