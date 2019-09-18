Burbank Arts For All Foundation Executive Director Plans Move To Another Advocacy Group

Burbank Arts For All Foundation has announced that Executive Director Trena Pitchford, who’s been with the Foundation for eight years, will resign from her role on Friday, October 11.

Pitchford joined the Foundation in 2011 as Director of Development and became Executive Director in 2014.

“During her tenure, Trena has helped usher in new strategic plans in partnership with the Board of Directors, built new valuable partnerships with donors, parent leaders and businesses, helped improve and stabilize internal operations and organizational processes, among many other accomplishments,” Jill Vander Borght and Tom Vice, Co-Chairs of the Foundation’s Board of Directors, stated in a media release.

“Trena leaves Burbank Arts for All Foundation in a strong position for continued growth, and we sincerely thank her for her contribution and leadership in her time here. The Board wishes her the best of luck in her future endeavors.”

“After eight years with Burbank Arts for All Foundation, I recently submitted my resignation to the Board of Directors in order to spend more time with my family and pursue new challenges,” commented Pitchford. “The decision for my transition did not come easily as I am extremely proud of the work that the Foundation’s staff, board, donors and volunteers have accomplished together during the past eight years.”

“I give my deepest gratitude to all who have been so supportive of the organization and of me personally over the years. I am honored to have been the leader of this incredible organization and will watch with much excitement and anticipation as it continues to support creative learning opportunities for Burbank Unified’s students.”

In mid-October, Pitchford will become Executive Director of Jane Seymour’s Open Hearts Foundation, “a social impact accelerator with a mission of empowering emerging and growing nonprofit organizations.”

“The Foundation’s board of directors is very sad to see Trena go, but exceptionally proud of everything she has done in support of the students of BUSD,” Vander Borght also said.

“That said, we are currently working with Trena and the board to carry out a transition plan, which will include new leadership,” she added. “Trena leaves big shoes to fill. Thankfully Tom and I have a strong, capable, passionate board behind us committed to ensuring the mission of our organization is carried out without any bumps or gaps.”

The Burbank Arts For All Foundation recently held its 2019 Fall Community Exchange and is currently in the midst of its 24th grant cycle, providing arts-related funding for Burbank Unified School District programs.

The next event, Beers and Bites, is an evening out to benefit the Foundation and will honor Pitchford’s work for the organization. Beers and Bites will be held at Gordon Biersch in downtown Burbank on October 10, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.