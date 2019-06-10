Burbank Arts For All Foundation Honored As Nonprofit Of The Year By Assembly District 43

Burbank Arts for All Foundation was selected as the 43rd Assembly District’s 2019 Nonprofit of the Year and honored recently at California Nonprofits Day in Sacramento on June 5.

“The Burbank Arts for All Foundation is one of the most successful nonprofits in my district.” said Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale). “For over a decade, they’ve helped open the doors to a quality arts education for tens of thousands of students in Burbank schools.”

“As a direct result, each of these kids has been given opportunities, knowledge, and experiences that have enriched their lives and prepared them for the future,” Friedman added.

Burbank Arts For All Foundation Board of Directors member Suzanne Weerts and Executive Director Trena Pitchford attended the event along with representatives from 100 additional nonprofits selected by their respective senators and assemblymembers.

“It was humbling to be on the lawn of our State Capitol surrounded by so many nonprofit leaders who impact countless lives in California communities each and every day,” said Weerts. “I know I speak for the Foundation’s Board when I say that we are grateful to Assemblywoman Friedman and her staff, both in Burbank and in Sacramento.”

Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D–La Cañada Flintridge) and Senate Majority Leader Bob Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys), who represent Burbank in the State Senate, congratulated Weerts and Pitchford on the Foundation’s award.

Since the first California Nonprofits Day in 2016, more than 350 nonprofit organizations have been recognized by their state representatives for efforts in their communities.

According to “Causes Count,” a 2016 report commissioned by CalNonprofits, the nonprofit sector is the fourth largest industry in the state, employing nearly one million people. Each year, California nonprofits generate over $200 billion in revenue and bring in $40 billion in revenue from outside of California. The unpaid labor contributed by volunteers at nonprofits is equivalent to 450,000 full-time jobs every year.

At the event, Weerts and Pitchford also discussed the state’s budget process with Assemblymember Friedman and received updates regarding bills supported by Burbank Unified’s recent Resolution 34, which calls for support to increase funding for California’s public schools.

“Burbank Arts for All Foundation is deeply humbled to be recognized by Assemblymember Laura Friedman as Nonprofit of the Year for District 43,” said Jill Vander Borght and Tom Vice, Co-Chairs of the Foundation’s Board of Directors.

“Working together with the community, the Foundation believes all students should have equal access to a quality arts education that nurtures a balanced approach to life, develops 21st century skills for any career path a student chooses, and further enriches a healthy community and creative economy in Burbank.”

The Burbank Arts for All Foundation works in partnership with the Burbank Unified School District to support its Arts for All master plan. Since 2006, the Foundation has raised funds and disbursed grants to support arts education in Burbank public schools. More information on the organization can be found on their website: www.BurbankArtsforAll.org. More information on California Nonprofits Day can be found here.