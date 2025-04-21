Burbank Athletics Federation Call for Walk of Fame Nominations

The City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department is seeking nominations for the Burbank Athletics Walk of Fame. Nominations are due by Thursday, May 1, 2025. The date for the next Burbank Athletics Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for October 2025.

Qualifications for consideration must include:

Volunteer Coach

Volunteer Manager

Youth and/or Adult Player

Game Official

Significant contributions made to the City of Burbank league

Parks and Recreation Staff

Applicants must have started their involvement in Burbank Parks and Recreation programs in 2014 or earlier.

Application forms are available at burbankca.gov/web/parks-recreation/walk-of-fame. Completed applications can be submitted via email to Christine Rumfola, Recreation Supervisor, at CRumfola@burbankca.gov. For more information, please contact the Burbank Sports Office at (818) 238-5330.