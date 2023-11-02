Burbank Attorney Appointed to L.A. County Bar Position

Stephen L. Cawelti, a Burbank based divorce attorney, was recently installed as the Chair of the LA County Bar Association’s Family Law Chapter. His installment comes after more than a decade of membership and service in the chapter.

The LA Family Law Chapter (FLEXCOM) consists of 70 members in the field of family law, primarily lawyers, judges and mental health professionals. Each member is peer-selected. Cawelti was appointed more than 10 years ago by fellow attorney Seth Kramer.

The leading issues that Cawelti plans to tackle include reforming old by-laws that need adjustment, the court reporter shortage faced in Los Angeles County, and increasing LA County Bar membership. He will also ensure that past initiatives maintain their positive trajectory.

Cawelti has been practicing family law since 2006. In addition to owning and running his Burbank based law firm, he serves on the Volunteer Mediation Panel for the Pasadena courthouse and as a volunteer judge for the Los Angeles Superior Court. He will continue to practice law while serving as chair of FLEXCOM.