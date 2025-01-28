Burbank Baseball Alumni Game Will Be Fundraiser

Burbank's Alumni Game is always a fun time to be at the ballpark and this time it's going to help the Altadena Little League which was devastated by the Eaton fire.

By Rick Assad

One of baseball’s primary objectives is for a batter to step up to the plate and deliver.

The recent wildfires in Southern California have been devastating for so many people and families, but during this tragic event, there have been many people and agencies that have stepped up to the plate and delivered – from firemen and firewomen, first responders, the police, and ordinary citizens.

On February 1, the Burbank High Alumni baseball game will be played, but with the recent fires affecting so many, it’s going to be used as a fundraiser for the Central Altadena Little League, which lost so much.

The Alumni Game will feature a Home Run Derby which begins at 5 p.m. and the game which commences at 6 p.m.

The First Pitch will be thrown by Altadena Little League players, and they also will be on the field for the National Anthem.

If interested, you may visit the website, www.BurbankHighBaseball.org. All donations will go to the Altadena Little League.

True to form, Bob Hart, the longtime Burbank skipper and humanitarian, settled in at the plate and hit a homer.

“The idea came from my wife [Suzie] and I when we were sitting down and talking about ways we could help,” he explained. “If I can help their players understand that everyone cares and is thinking about their situation, I think it is a good distraction.”

Hart said he and his wife felt compelled to do something.

“Our goal is to do as much as we can and with as little time as we have, whatever that means,” he said.

Hart’s gesture comes from a place of helping his fellow man and it’s instinctive.

“Giving back for me has to do with community and team and when people come together to achieve common goals, a lot can be accomplished,” he said.

Daryl Allen is the President of the Altadena Little League.

“Coach Hart’s fundraiser through the Burbank Alumni Game is a welcome, helping hand for our East Altadena Little League community. We have over 150 children across fifteen-plus teams, from T-ball through Majors, and the devastating impact of the Eaton fire has touched nearly every aspect of our program,” he said. “Many of our families lost not only their homes, but irreplaceable memories – Little League trophies, team photos, and cherished uniforms.”

Allen added: “But this goes far beyond baseball. Our mission this year is simple but crucial: provide these kids with a sense of normalcy through baseball. The unexpected financial burden from the fire has challenged our ability to fully support our teams, making generous gestures like this fundraiser absolutely vital,” he noted. “Support from the broader baseball community, like BHS, reminds our kids that even in the darkest times, they’re not alone.”

Allen is extremely pleased that so many are willing to help in any and all ways.

“This isn’t about replacing equipment or uniforms – it’s about rebuilding the spirit of youth baseball in East Altadena,” he stated. “Every contribution helps us restore a piece of childhood that the fire threatened to take away.”

For those interested in helping out, visit the website www.eall.org, where there are links to individual family fundraisers and league donation opportunities.

Allen feels extremely blessed that so many have come to the rescue.

“The outpouring of support has been truly overwhelming. When a non-profit group in Northern California, complete strangers to us, organized a fundraising drive-thru spaghetti feed for our league – it reminded us of humanity’s capacity for kindness. These gestures, big and small, pierce through the negativity that often dominates headlines,” he pointed out. “It is such a shame that it takes a tragedy such as the Eaton or Palisades fires to really make people come together to make the world a better place. In Little League, while we teach baseball fundamentals, this season will be teaching our kids something far more valuable.”

Allen continued: “They’ll be witnessing firsthand how communities unite during crisis, how strangers become allies, and how compassion knows no geographic boundaries,” he offered. “The lesson won’t be about winning and losing – it’s about the triumph of human spirit and the power of collective care. Each act of support shows our children not just their story matters, but that they matter. That people far beyond Altadena’s borders share their pain and hopes. These are the types of lessons that truly transcend baseball.”

Knowing people truly care is what pleases Allen.

“The impact of these contributions extends far beyond just baseball equipment – they help preserve the community bonds that make youth sports so important. Having been part of East Altadena Little League for a number of years, I’ve witnessed how these relationships have become lifelines during crises. For those looking to help, yes, please donate if you can, but also consider this a reminder to invest in your own local youth sports communities,” he said. “The friendships and bonds formed on these fields help create the reliable network of support that carries us through devastating times like these. Right now, it’s these deep community connections, built season after season, that are helping Altadena families start to rebuild their lives.”

Burbank Booster Club President Brigitte Baker Snyder hopes this event will bring those families affected some joy.

“Right now, the Altadena Little League has a goal to make sure that every player who was impacted by the fires is fitted head to toe for the field. There are 17 families in the league that lost everything. A total of 24 athletes,” she said. “The league would love to provide each of the 24 players with replacement gear, pants, cleats, socks, belts, helmets, water bottles, bat bags, bats, sunglasses, sunscreen down to the big-league chew. Their coaches lost their training equipment. Our goal is to provide financial assistance, so the league is able to purchase as many of these items for their athletes.”

Snyder, like Hart, is always ready and willing to show acts of kindness.

“There is nothing incredible about being kind. Being kind is easy to do,” she explained. “It doesn’t cost anything, and one small act of kindness may have an immeasurable impact on someone for the rest of their lives.”

In times of a crisis, it’s extremely stressful and something that will take time to recover from.

“There is no way we can understand what any person impacted by the recent wildfires is experiencing. What we can do is try to provide these athletes a moment of normalcy,” Snyder stated. “Baseball athletes and baseball families love nothing more than being on the field. At the moment, those young athletes can’t do that. Hopefully by joining our team on the field they will understand they are not alone. We should all be grateful. Such a small word, but so meaningful if you truly embrace it.”

For those who haven’t been affected by the wildfires, they are fortunate.

