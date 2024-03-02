Burbank Baseball Blanked By Arcadia

The Bulldogs collect three hits and are shut out 7-0 at home in a Pacific League game.

By Rick Assad

For the second time in three days, the Burbank High baseball team faced a tough Pacific League opponent in Arcadia, and for the second time came up short.

In the first game on Wednesday, the visiting Bulldogs lost by eight runs, 11-3, and on Friday afternoon, host Burbank was on the short end of a 7-0 decision after managing three hits, two singles from senior Jake Reyes and a double from senior Bryant Johnson.

The Bulldogs were no-hit until the bottom of the fourth inning when Johnson belted a two-out, two-base hit to center field, but was left stranded after senior Mikio Reynoso fanned swinging.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Reyes had an infield hit, but sophomore Tomas Angel, junior Colby Bette and junior Adrian Vasquez all struck out, the first two swinging.

In the seventh inning, Reyes added a one-out single to right field, but Angel hit into a game-ending double play.

Robert Snyder started on the mound for the Bulldogs, and after turning away the Apaches 1-2-3 in the first inning, Snyder, a junior, allowed five runs on six hits over the next two frames.

Snyder went four and two-third innings and struck out seven with one walk, hit two batters and yielded six hits.

Ahead 5-0, Arcadia, which collected eight hits, seemed in control and added solo runs in the fifth inning and the seventh.

The Apaches trotted six hitters to the dish in the second inning and collected three hits.

They included a two-run double to left center off the bat of sophomore Maverick Silva, which drove in junior Avery Truesdale, who singled to left field with one out and freshman Jordan Vogel, who bunted for a single.

In the third inning, Arcadia (5-2 and 2-0 in league) was at it again as seven batters went to the plate.

The frame saw Truesdale’s two-run homer to right center that scored junior Keyonn Chatman, who walked to lead off the inning and senior Fernando Palencia, who singled to left field.

Burbank (1-5 and 0-2 in league) faced a solid pitcher in Palencia, who worked five innings, striking out 13, including seven in a row to begin the game and allowed two hits.

Palencia has an effective fastball and a nice curveball and was in control from the early going.

The Apaches added an insurance run in the fifth frame that made it 6-0 when Truesdale was nicked with a pitch.

Truesdale went to second base on an error and third base on another miscue and stole home during a run-down.

The final run of the game was tallied in the seventh as Arcadia junior Leo Peniche singled to left field, advanced to second base after Silva walked, took third base on a wild pitch and crossed the plate on a single to left field by Chatman.