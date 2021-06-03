Burbank Baseball Slams Past Sierra Vista

By Eric Owens

The Burbank Bulldogs baseball team scored seven runs in the second inning on four walks and a grand slam from designated hitter Devin LeClair Wednesday evening in a 11-3 victory against the Dons of Baldwin Park’s Sierra Vista High in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 5 playoffs.



“It was cool – the catcher said something so it fired me up, I had to prove him wrong,” LeClair said.”

Wyatt Lamarsna and Daniel Neria each two hits for Burbank (13-5).

Neria, who pitched two scoreless relief innings – struck out four Dons batters faced and also doubled and walked twice at the plate.

“We have a lot to work on, long way to go – but I think we can sure work it up and we have a chance of making it,” Neria said.

Bulldogs starting pitcher Ian Schenk opened the first inning throwing 28 pitches and got out of it without surrendering a run.

Burbank loaded the bases in the second inning and the seven-run explosion was aided by a with a two-base scoring error by Dons left fielder Fernando Diaz, giving Burbank a 3-0 lead.

Sierra Vista pitching surrendered 10 walks and hit three batters. The Dons also commit four errors. Burbank will hit the road in the second round next Tuesday to face the winner of Hemet-Serrano contest.