Burbank Baseball Team Recognized By City Council

Bob Hart and his squad was given a certificate of recognition for their community involvement.

By Rick Assad

Doing something for someone and not expecting anything in return is the hallmark of being a volunteer.

This mantra has been a guiding light and a core principle for longtime Burbank High baseball coach Bob Hart.

And because it is, the Burbank City Council on Tuesday night presented Hart, his team and others connected to the program a certificate of recognition for their community service efforts.

The devastating wildfires in early January caused worry for thousands upon thousands of people including many in Pasadena and Altadena.

Thinking quickly, Hart and his crew decided that the upcoming Burbank Alumni game would be used to raise money for those victims.

On that night, the game raised over $2,400 to help the Altadena Little League West and East teams get back on its feet.

Hart and his team also held a Veterans Recognition Night at the ballpark.

Additionally, in conjunction with Angel City Sports, a non-profit that provides year-round adaptive sports for kids, adults and veterans with physical disabilities and visual impairment, Hart and his young men held a pickleball event.

“The satisfaction I derive is twofold. There’s personal satisfaction in knowing that giving back to our community is rewarding and important,” Hart explained. “But just as satisfying is watching our players give back and the personal growth that takes place individually and collectively.”

Hart concluded: “Baseball is a sport in which relying on one another is vital and so is life,” he added.

Being ready and willing to help when needed is the ability to see beyond yourself.

“I think it’s important in the context of teamwork, civic leadership and knowing that collectively, we are more important than any individual,” Hart pointed out.

Wanting to assist has made Hart a better person, he believes.

“Early in my career, we had the opportunity to work in the Los Angeles Mission as well as Children’s Hospital,” he said. “It gave me a sense of purpose and understanding of the challenges that we all face in one manner or another.”

Hart then stated: “It’s not something that was instilled in me, but rather acquired through experiences and to a large degree fatherhood and being the parent my boys could be proud of definitely play a role and allow me personal growth,” he said.

Robert Snyder played three years on the varsity and was named All Pacific League this season, will attend Occidental College and intends to try out for the team.

“I think that volunteering is all about giving back to the community. I think the main takeaways from volunteer work are not found in what the volunteers get, but in the work that they are able to do for the community,” said the pitcher/first baseman. “That being said, it does feel good to help people, and to be able to see the effect of that help on people’s lives.”

Alli McKain is Burbank’s athletic director and was in attendance on Tuesday.

“I believe it is important for athletes to volunteer because it is deeply rooted in essential human values and ultimately leads to the development of life skills,” she offered. “When Burbank High athletes perform acts of community building, it provides an opportunity for a stronger sense of belonging to our school and their relationships within the community.”

McKain added: “Student-athletes establish a great connection and values like resilience, empathy, and their ability to overcome adversity are enhanced through their volunteer work,” she stated.

McKain feels a kinship to volunteering because she is a firm believer in helping out.

“We are fortunate to have a coaching staff that shares in the belief that making strong, role-model athletes with positive qualities both on and off the field are essential components to a player’s growth and performance,” she said. “It is a culture that Coach Hart fosters among his coaching staff and players in our baseball program; and a responsibility that his players graduate Burbank High School with.”

Brigitte Baker Snyder is Robert’s mother and the Burbank Baseball Booster President and as such works closely with Hart.

“Coach Hart has always led his athletes with character, with gratitude and respect. Being responsible to your community is one way to achieve these goals,” she said. “When we first joined the program, Coach Hart had the boys attending Memorial Day at the park and was always seeking more opportunities for our program to give back to the community.”

The willingness and desire to assist is at the root of being a concerned citizen according to Baker Snyder.

“There is something special that happens when a group of people work together to bring support to those in need,” she said. “When you focus on the needs of others, you will realize how much you have to be grateful for. Being helpful gives us a purpose in life. There will be many times that each and every one of us will need the help of others. Those needs may be small, those needs may be huge … the smallest gesture of kindness may be the one thing a person needed to hang on.”

Baker Snyder is a thinking person who understands the benefit of being a volunteer.

“Giving back to our community is actually a responsibility that every one of us should assume. Working together to lift up others and to intentionally bring joy to another person is not only rewarding, but has a positive impact on everyone,” she offered. “Being kind is a responsibility I wish more would embrace.”

Baker Snyder went on: “Being kind costs you nothing, just a tiny bit of effort. Every single day, many times a day, we will make choices. Those choices will have an impact on someone,” she pointed out. “Whether that choice will impact us individually or others, there will be an impact. We simply need to decide what that impact will be … will it be positive; will it be negative or probably the saddest to me would be to have no impact.”