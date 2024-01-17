Burbank Bicyclist Critically Injured in Hit-and-Run, Police Seeking Witnesses

Burbank Police need your help solving a tragic traffic incident involving a senior bicyclist and a hit-and-run driver. Police are actively investigating the collision that occurred early in the morning on Tuesday, January 16.

According to a press release from Sgt. Steven Turner of the Burbank Police Department said the incident took place around 7:20 a.m. on Clybourn Avenue near Oxnard Street. A 77-year-old male bicyclist was riding south on the east sidewalk of Clybourn Avenue as he approached Oxnard Street. It was at this intersection that a black sedan traveling east on Oxnard Street struck the bicyclist.

The impact of the collision caused major injuries to the elderly rider. He was promptly transported to a local trauma center, where he is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries. The sedan driver did not stop to render aid and fled the scene shortly after the accident.

Burbank Police Traffic Investigators and Detectives quickly responded to the scene and took charge of the investigation. The department is earnestly requesting the community’s assistance in this matter. They are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any relevant information to come forward.

Traffic Investigator Ryan Murphy can be contacted at (818) 238-3103 by individuals willing to share details about the incident. The police emphasize that witnesses can choose to remain anonymous while providing information.

This incident has raised concerns about traffic safety and the protection of vulnerable road users like bicyclists in Burbank. The Burbank Police Department is committed to thoroughly investigating this matter and bringing the responsible party to justice. They urge drivers to be more vigilant and respectful of all road users to prevent such unfortunate events in the future.