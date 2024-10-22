Burbank Bluegrass Jam Makes a Perfect Sunday Fun Day

Bluegrass enthusiasts of all ages gather every Sunday at George Izay Park in Burbank for lively jam sessions that celebrate traditional music. Under the sycamore trees near W. Clark Ave. and N. Griffith Park Dr., musicians playing banjos, fiddles, double bass, piano accordion, Dobro resonator, and acoustic guitars come together to create impromptu concerts. The event is free and open to anyone to join or watch.

Organized by guitarist and supply chain manager Mark Gusick, the jam follows typical bluegrass etiquette, with musicians taking turns leading and singing. The setlist includes a mix of old-time, bluegrass, and country classics like “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” and “Old Joe Clark.”

“What’s really cool about this music is that fans and players alike feel as if they have a real shared bond with each other,” Gusick said. “This is truly music by the people for the people.”

Rufus stays hydrated beside his owner Bill Walker, a piano accordionist, at the jam.

Burbank serves as a central hub for the jam, with Burbank residents like Gary Dunny on the Dobro resonator and Tom Tyminski on acoustic guitar participating regularly. “I love the social atmosphere,” said Tyminski, who also attends a ukulele jam at the Joslyn Adult Center on Thursdays. Musicians from nearby areas like La Crescenta, Sherman Oaks, Sunland, Valley Village, and East Hollywood also join in.

Some participants come from further afield, like Steve Macdonald from Strathpeffer, Scotland. While visiting Southern California with his wife, Clancy, Macdonald, a double bass player who hosts a traditional music night at MacGregor’s Bar in Inverness, sought out local jams. Bill Park, a double bassist from Valley Village, generously let Macdonald use his instrument for several songs, reflecting the friendly spirit of the gathering.

The youngest participant was 12-year-old Katie Hamilton, a talented fiddle player who confidently led the group in a few traditional tunes like “Arkansas Traveler” and “Cluck Old Hen,” despite being several decades younger than the others. “I’ve been playing violin and fiddle since I was five and a half,” she shared.

https://youtube.com/shorts/KzoH98StFrw

Afton Coombs added to the energy with flatfoot dancing, an improvisational, percussive style performed on a wooden dance board. “I love the jamming, the music, and the sense of community,” Coombs said. Their advice for newcomers? “Just come! As long as you stay in time, no one minds if you’re still learning.”

“Many San Fernando Valley jams disappeared during the pandemic,” said Kim Nakae, a banjo player and psychotherapist from Sherman Oaks. “It’s great to see more popping up.” Nakae enjoys seeing passersby stop to listen. “Concerts are so expensive these days,” he added. “People love that we’re offering this for free every Sunday.”

Gusick started organizing the weekly jam in May 2024, and the positive response has been overwhelming. “Our group keeps growing and evolving each week, and everyone’s enjoying it more and more,” he said.

Gusick and his wife Margo also lead the Americana acoustic band Wild Rust. Their version of “Wildwood Flower” by the Carter Family has been played 50 times on KXLU 88.9 as the theme for “The Wildwood Flower Radio Hour.” Wild Rust is scheduled for two in-studio performances, one on Dec. 29 and another in April.

What: Burbank Bluegrass Jam

Burbank Bluegrass Jam When: Sundays between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Sundays between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Where: George Izay Park, at the intersection of W. Clark Ave. and N. Griffith Park Dr., in Burbank