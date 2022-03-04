Burbank Board Of Education Meeting Has Two Key Updates

A plague that has been around for two years this month, the coronavirus, still affects the world and it has also touched the city of Burbank.

On Thursday night, the Board of Education met at City Hall to discuss several topics including a report on the Burbank Unified School District’s COVID-19 Response given by Superintendent Dr. Matt Hill.

“We are following the state and the county provided guidelines, so that effective March 14, we will be having masks optional,” Hill said. “We want to stress that it’s still highly encouraged for everyone to wear a mask and we also want to be respectful for people who choose to wear a mask and those who choose not to wear a mask. Everything we’re doing is to make sure that we have these multiple mitigating factors in place and follow the guidelines.”

Hill then added: “We will have test kits delivered to all families before spring break so that they can test before they come back after spring break,” he said. “And the outreach that we did to the students who had multiple absences. All these students have had one form of communication, but we still have seven that we want to have that connection with. There has been outreach phone calls, emails, but that personal connection with the staff is what we want.”

Another report on the Facilities and Technology Projects was delivered by Debbie Kukta, Assistant Superintendent, Administrative Services.

Kutka showed a slide in which it was stated the cost of installing a fence at the two-story modular building at Walt Disney Elementary would be increased by $1,462.50 and is not to exceed $5,915.47.

At the same school, there is an additional increase of $253.88 in the Planwell and Biscaster Services project.