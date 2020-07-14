Burbank Board Of Education Set To Discuss Reopening Plan, Budget Concerns

The Burbank Board of Education holds a virtual meeting on Thursday evening, July 16, to discuss the School Reopening Plan for the 2020-21 academic year, along with other policies, regulations and budgetary resolutions.

The school board meeting continues to follow social distancing measures and safety guidelines, and is viewable online here. The meeting begins at 7:00 p.m.

For a link to the agenda packet, please visit this webpage.

BUSD has received a few comments from stakeholders requesting to make their comments live, rather than having District personnel collect them ahead of time and read them to the Board. So, the Zoom application will be utilized to allow public speakers to speak directly to the Board for the July 16 meeting, according to Kimberley Clark, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent.

Those who wish to make a public comment via the Zoom app must follow specific directions:

Public Speakers please email Kimberley Clark at kimberleyclark@burbankusd.org no later than 45 minutes prior to the start of the public meeting (before 6:15 p.m.) stating your full name and the topic you wish to speak about. Speakers are asked to log into the Board meeting virtually through the Zoom invitation no later than 6.45 p.m. The meeting will open at 6:00 p.m. and will be locked at 6:45 p.m. promptly. Please note that only those individuals who have emailed Kimberley Clark prior to 6:15 p.m. will be allowed to enter the Zoom meeting. Upon receipt of an email request, the Zoom meeting login details will be emailed to each individual speaker. Speakers should rename their Zoom profile to indicate their real name to expedite this process. When it is time for a speaker to address the Board, the speaker’s name will be called and the microphone on the Zoom account will be activated. Speakers must be present in the Zoom meeting when their name is called in order to be given an opportunity to address the Board. Speakers are also requested to state their name prior to addressing the Board. After a speaker completes their public comment or if the five-minute (5) time limit has been reached, the microphone for the speaker’s Zoom profile will be muted. The Zoom meeting will be closed following the Public Communications portion of the meeting.

For those who aren’t able to use the Zoom app to make a public comment to the Board, comments and questions may be mailed to the Reopening School Committee at Re-openingSchool@burbankusd.org.

According to a press release sent out by BUSD, the Board of Education meeting will discuss the following:

Report on School Reopening Plan for the 2020-2021 School Year (Please note that the Learning Model Selection deadline has been extended until Friday, July 17.)

First Reading of Proposed Revision of Selected Board Policies and Administrative Regulations (BP 0415, Equity, revised to include anti-racism policy language)

Adoption of Resolution 1 Approving Support for Funding for Schools and Communities Act

Adoption of Resolution 2 for the Elimination or Reduction of Services for Classified Positions

Adoption of Resolution 3 for the Elimination or Reduction of Services for Certificated Children’s Center Positions

Approval of Holding Fees for Horace Mann, Monterey Infant Center, and Around the Bell Child Care Programs

Consent Agenda