Burbank Board of Realtors Present Scholarships to Graduating Seniors

This week, the Burbank Association of Realtors Community Service Foundation (CSF) awarded $27,500 to seven high school seniors at a breakfast and ceremony at the Burbank Association of Realtors.

For this year’s scholarships, they had three real estate offices, VonKeith Properties, The Miranda Team, and Brad Korb Real Estate, each donated $3,000 to be given to a student. In addition to that, CSF is giving three scholarships of $2,500. New this year is the David Fogg Memorial Scholarship.

Receiving $3,000 scholarships were Dominic Mongeli, presented from VonKeith Properties; Jessica Viray, presented by Brad Korb Real Estate, and Pablo Ruvlacaba Torres, presented from The Miranda Team.

Ani Lachikian, Nareh Lachikian, and Luvin Lalwani each received a $2,500 scholarship, courtesy of the CSF.

Lan Mai received $11,000 from the newly created David Fogg Memorial Scholarship.

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

“David Fogg was not only a prominent realtor but also a generous supporter of the community. In fact, he was the Master of Ceremonies who auctioned off the previously mentioned $3,000 scholarship in 2019. He used his quick wit and charisma to drive the bids up to $3,000 for the winning bid and then immediately hit up the offices that had been bidding to match the winning bid.

“Unfortunately, he passed away early this year. In his honor, the CSF Board of Directors decided to gather donations from the Realtor and Affiliate membership as well as the community to provide a scholarship in David’s name. They were able to raise over $11,000 for the David Fogg Memorial Scholarship,” said 2022 CSF President, Justin Worsham.

The CSF is the non-profit arm of the Burbank Association of Realtors. The Community Service Foundation has a long history of providing scholarships, funds to local community groups and needs, and hosting events and fundraisers for local organizations in service to the community. Pre-pandemic the CSF held a bike drive for Bike Angles where they collected used and new bikes and bike helmets for kids. Bike Angels would then refurbish these bikes and give them to kids in need so they had a bike and helmet. More recently CSF donated $2,500 to the Leadership Burbank Class of 2022’s project to remodel the kitchen at the VFW.

The CSF was amazed at the accomplishments of the applicants for their scholarship program. The Burbank Association of Realtors Community Service Foundation is so grateful to be able to give back to the Burbank Community in the name of their Realtor Members and Affiliate Partners.