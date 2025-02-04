Burbank Boys Basketball Cruises Past Hoover 69-54

Kevin Dehbashian leads the way with 22 points and Cris Ong adds 15 for the Bulldogs who led 33-21 at the half.

By Rick Assad

In the end, the Burbank High boys’ basketball team proved to be too deep and talented versus host Hoover in a Pacific League game on Monday night.

Outscoring the Tornadoes in three of the four quarters, the Bulldogs eased by 69-54 after shooting 52.6 percent on 30 of 57 from the field.

Three players topped double figures for the Bulldogs and were led by senior point guard Kevin Dehbashian with a game-best 22 points.

Junior point guard Cris Ong tossed in 15 points and junior small forward Anthony Jawiche added 10 points.

Steve Eshleman is Burbank’s coach and was pleased with how his team responded.

“We got a lead early and turned them over 11 times in the first half and just played a nice second half to keep them at a safe distance away,” he said of the game.

The Bulldogs, who hit 15 of 25 for 60 percent in the second half, started out somewhat slowly as the team forged ahead 12-11 over the Tornadoes heading to the second period.

Ong’s hoop with 3:47 remaining in the first period saw Burbank pull ahead 9-5.

This period also witnessed the Bulldogs (18-8 and 2-4 in league) race to a 33-21 advantage at halftime as Dehbashian scored seven points and his basket with 4:59 remaining secured a 25-14 advantage for the visitors.

Sophomore point guard Jonathan Ong added six of his nine points in the second quarter while senior shooting guard/power forward Areg Aslanyan tallied all of his four points.

Despite the Bulldogs scoring 19 points in the third period, the Tornadoes (12-11 and 2-4 in league) tallied 20 points and came within 52-41 entering the fourth quarter.

In that frame, Dehbashian had seven points that included his second three-pointer, Jawiche contributed six points and senior shooting guard Kamran Alborzian tossed in four of his eight points.

A hoop by Cris Ong with 5:15 showing in the third period made it 41-28.

The fourth period belonged to Dehbashian who dropped in four baskets for eight points including a hoop with 5:00 left for a 56-41 lead.

Pacing Hoover, which made 20 of 54 for 37 percent from the floor, was junior Harout Godzhoyan with 12 points that included three from three-point range followed by senior Davion Holloway with 11 points.

Junior guard Justin Herrera, sophomore point guard Mark Khatchoyan and freshman Ilan Genachtelebail all contributed seven points and each tossed in a three-pointer for the Tornadoes.

Also scoring for the Bulldogs was junior power forward Nicolas Niazi who had one point in the opening frame.

On Wednesday February 5, Burbank will host longtime city rival Burroughs with the tip at 6:45 p.m.