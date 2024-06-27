Burbank Boys Basketball Edges YULA 74-68

The Bulldogs use a 28-point fourth quarter to rally past the Panthers in a summer league game as Kamran Alborzian scored 24 points and Blake Finnigan added 19 points.

By Rick Assad

It’s late June and the summer league basketball schedule is in full swing, so the rosters are not fully formed, but they will be when the season begins.

As such, the Burbank High boys’ basketball team was looking for a competitive game and they received one as Yeshiva University Los Angeles challenged them on all fronts Wednesday afternoon at the main gym.

Ahead by two points after the first period, the Bulldogs, who shot 49 percent on 27 of 55 attempts, were behind by one point at the half, trailed by five points through three frames, but outscored the Panthers 28-18 in the final 10-minute period and won 74-68.

Leading the offensive assault for the Bulldogs was senior Kamran Alborzian with 24 points while junior forward Blake Finnigan added 19 points.

In the fourth period, Alborzian tallied 13 points that included three of his four from three-point range and Finnigan accounted for 12 points, nailing two three-pointers.

“I thought we just shot the ball better in the fourth [quarter],” Burbank coach Steve Eshleman said. “We got looks all game long and just couldn’t make them fall.”

The second-year coach was also pleased with Burbank’s defensive intensity and the hustle the squad showed.

“I also thought we defended better and got some easy run outs,” he said. “It was a nice win considering we were down by eight at one point and just really turned it up a notch. I’m happy with our progress.”

Also scoring double figures for Burbank was Nicolas Niazi, who tallied 13 points.

The Panthers, who made 29 of 59 for 49.1 percent, fought tooth and nail until the buzzer sounded and looked impressive through three quarters after pulling ahead 51-46.

Burbank began the game by hitting nine of 17 shots for 52.9 percent and led 22-20 over the Panthers who converted nine of 12 for 75 percent.

In the opening frame, Niazi tallied seven points and Alborzian scored six points while Finnigan delivered four points.

The second quarter saw the Bulldogs make three of 10 for 30 percent and Niazi score four points while the Panthers drilled five of 12 for 41.1 percent.

YULA shot well over the first 20 minutes after hitting 14 of 24 (58.3 percent) while Burbank converted 12 of 27 (44.4 percent).

The Panthers had the edge after three periods despite making six of 17 (35.2 percent) and the Bulldogs making five of 12 (41.6 percent).

Alborzian kept Burbank within striking distance in the third frame after accounting for five points that included a trey.

Junior Cristopher Ong had eight points that included a pair of three-pointers before halftime for the Bulldogs.

Sophomore point guard Jonathan Ong tallied six points and senior shooting guard/power forward Areg Aslanyan added four points for Burbank.

YULA outrebounded Burbank 32-29 overall, but the two teams each grabbed 17 rebounds in the second half.