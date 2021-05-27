Burbank Boys Basketball Fights Off Montclair

Bulldogs move on to face Thousand Oaks in the second round.



By Eric Owens

With just .3 seconds left in the first round CIF-SS Division 3AA contest against the visiting Montclair Cavaliers, junior guard Phoenix Mosley sank both free throws to seal a 46-44 victory on Wednesday in the Doghouse – that was limited to just 40 fans for both squads due to COVID-19 restrictions

Mosley finished with 13 points.

“I knew I was going make them, so I just didn’t want to let them down,” Mosley said.

Senior Elmer Reyes led the Dogs (8-3) with 16 points.

He talked about his team’s 15-2 run to close the 3rd quarter.

“We just had to hustle and focus on defense,” Reyes said.

The victory was the first postseason one for Burbank since its glory run of 2017, which that saw the Bulldogs compete for a CIF title. Second-year head coach and former Glendale Community assistant Sid Cooke also picked up his first playoff victory with Burbank.

The Bulldogs will next travel to Thousand Oaks for a second-round CIF contest. The game is slated to begin at 7 p.m. Friday, but is expected to be changed due to Burbank’s graduation being held Friday night at Burroughs’ Memorial Field.