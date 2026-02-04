Burbank Boys Basketball Tops Burroughs 74-62

Bulldogs score 41 points in the second half and are led by Jon Ong's game-high 25 points followed by Kaleb Walker's 15 points.

By Rick Assad

Burbank High was in good shape as three players scored in double figures including junior guard Jon Ong with a game-best 25 points and in the process decisioned host Burroughs 74- 62 in a Pacific League game on Tuesday evening.

Junior wing Kaleb Walker added 15 points for the Bulldogs (21-7 and 9-5 in league for fourth place), senior point guard Cris Ong had 12 points and senior small forward Giordan Lewis contributed 11 points in the victory.

Senior guard Justin Herrera dropped 19 points and handed off one assist and grabbed one rebound for the Bears.

Senior wing Elliot Lawrence added 13 points with four boards and one assist for Burroughs, senior guard Nico Meza tossed in 12 points and senior wing Ethan Cooper added 11 points with four caroms.

Burbank converted 28 of 32 shots for 87.5 percent from the free-throw line while Burroughs drilled 17 of 27 for 62.9 percent.

Steve Eshleman is Burbank’s head coach and was impressed by his club and is looking forward to the playoffs.

“So proud of the guys,” he said. “We carved out a double-digit lead and held it throughout the second half. Our free-throw shooting was the difference.”

The Bulldogs made 23 of 46 field goals for 50 percent and the Bears hit 18 of 50 for 36 percent.

After a first quarter that saw Burbank lead 17-16 the next frame as Cris Ong accounted for six points and Jon Ong dropped five points.

In the next frame, the Bulldogs limited the Bears to seven points while the visitors tallied 16 points as Jon Ong tallied 10 points and his team led 33-23 at halftime.

A 20-point period was next for Burbank as Lewis had eight points and Walker delivered seven points.

Jon Ong scored 10 points in the fourth quarter while Walker tacked on four points.

Herrera scored 13 of his points in the second half and Lawrence chimed in with nine of his points across the second 16-minute half.

Jason Weatherall is in his first season as the Burroughs head coach and was pleased with the effort of his players.

“It was a slow leak. Three points here, two points there. We just couldn’t stop the leaking,” he said. “Our defense wasn’t as sound as we needed it. They are a good offensive team.”

Senior guard Cedric Valdez added four points for the Bears, senior Kane Le-Cabico tossed in two points and senior guard Nathan Rodriguez finished with one point.

Senior small forward Anthony Jawiche had five points for the Bulldogs, junior shooting guard Avo Papikyan added four points and Imani Young-Smith had two points.