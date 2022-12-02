Burbank Boys Basketball Trails Early, Loses 69-43 To Shalhevet

Guard Kevin Debashian tallied 16 points for the Bulldogs, who shot 34.8 percent from the field and trailed 27-5 after the first quarter and 36-16 at the half.

By Rick Assad

Shalhevet School scored from three-point range, mid-range, the free-throw line and through the back door, something made famous by Pete Carril’s Princeton teams.

The Firehawks shot 65.8 percent from the field (27 of 41) and 80 percent at the charity line (four of five), and after building a huge lead over host Burbank High on Thursday afternoon, eventually beat the Bulldogs 69-43 in a nonleague boys’ basketball game.

Front and center was senior forward Nathan Sellam, who accounted for a game-best 27 points for Shalhevet, including 19 points at the half when the Firehawks led 36-16.

Pacing the Bulldogs was sophomore guard Kevin Debashian with 16 points, with 10 points being scored in the second half.

“The beauty of this whole situation is that there is always tomorrow,” Burbank coach Sid Cooke said. “I think yesterday was a very good lesson for our kids. The player at the scorer’s table, [senior small forward Nathan Figueroa] was also starting until he got very sick so I believe adversity is the best way to teach our kids to work their way back up and remember these losses.”

The Firehawks were efficient and effective from the initial tip, and came out gunning, hitting 11 of 12 shots from the field for 91.6 percent and building a 25-5 advantage with Sallem tossing in 13 of his 15 points at this point.

In the first quarter, the Firehawks converted 12 of 15 from the floor for 80 percent.

On the other side, the Bulldogs, who made 15 of 43 for 34.8 percent and six of 10 from the free-throw line for 60 percent, nailed two of 11 field goals (18.1 percent) and fell behind 27-5 after the first quarter.

The only bucket by senior forward Oz Shalom made it 17-3 with 4:10 left in the initial frame.

It became 21-3 after a hoop from senior shooting guard Avi Halpert (12 points) with 3:10 on the clock.

A hoop from Sallem increased Shalevet’s advantage to 25-5 with 1:56 left.

Despite making just three of seven shots in the second quarter, the Firehawks still led 36-16 heading to the intermission as Sallem added four points.

Burbank (2-5) outscored Shalhevet 11-9 in the second frame as Debashian tallied two three-pointers and senior point guard Ashot Danielian (eight points) added a trey and a hoop.

Just like the first quarter, the Firehawks were red hot to begin the third quarter as they converted eight of their first nine shots for 88.8 percent and went eight of 11 in the frame (72.7 percent).

Sallem dropped eight points with a pair of three-pointers and a hoop while Halpert accounted for five points that included a trey.

In the same period, Debashian scored eight points with two coming via three-pointers and senior shooting guard/small forward Sattwik Banerjee, who was dealing with knee problems, added four of his nine points.

Banerjee has a slight case of tendonitis in his knee and a couple of weeks ago, hyperextended the same knee and wore a brace versus the Firehawks, which limited his mobility.

Shalhevet (6-2) scored 12 points in the fourth quarter as the bench scored 10 points with junior guard Adam Westerman scoring all of his six points on three-pointers.

Freshman guard Evan Baker delivered all of his seven points in the fourth period for the Bulldogs while Danielian added three points.

Junior shooting guard Omar Piyand converted a three-pointer in the third period for all of his points.

The Bulldogs will turn the season around with hard work and extra practice time in the gym, and though it won’t be easy, there is more than enough talent on this squad to get the job done.

Cooke said the team has been missing many players and once they return the team will be a force.