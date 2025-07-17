Burbank Boys & Girls Club Of Burbank Offers Basketball For Members And Non-Members

It's all about playing hoops, having fun with your friends and learning the fundamentals of the game.

By Rick Assad

Better together is a motto for the Boys & Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley and it also applies to the sport of basketball.

It’s always fun and special when playing with people you know, and it is for youngsters ages six through 18.

“We try to create an environment per Boys and Girls Club values, where we promote and encourage belonging, integrity, respect, inclusion, empowerment in an environment where they feel less pressure and a place to naturally grow without pressure,” said Mike Graceffo, a longtime coach of numerous sports in Burbank.

The youngsters don’t have to be members of the Boys & Girls Club or live in Burbank to play the game of basketball because it’s open to anyone and everyone.

There are three levels of play offered by the Boys & Girls Club and the first is the Most Valuable Player Youth Basketball which meets every Tuesday. There is a $10 fee that can be paid at the door.

The time for this session is 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. and is available for first graders through the 12th grade.

Graceffo will oversee this level and if parents are interested, they can contact him at mikegraceffo@bgcburbank.org.

The next level is Her Hoops which is for girls exquisitely and is offered every Wednesday.

It runs from 4:30 p.m. through 6 p.m. and is for young ladies that are in the sixth grade through 12th grade.

For those interested in having their child play hoops they can contact Justin Waters at justin.waters@bgcburbank.org.

And lastly, the Next Level Academy is available every Friday and the time is 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is for sixth graders through 12th grade. Waters is also in charge of this level.

There are numerous coaches, staff and volunteers that will make the players’ time fun playing basketball and include Rashawn Morris, Brandon Baker, Sayahn Mudd, Keonte Terrell, Levi Johnson, Fred Orr and Jeffrey Dumas.

“The one thing all these guys have in common is their passion, commitment, love of kids and basketball, and wanting to instill life lessons and core values,” Graceffo said.

Knowing how to shoot, pass, dribble, rebound and play defense are key elements in playing basketball.

But it takes time to perfect these skills. Plus, it’s vital to enjoy what you’re doing.

“I don’t want to speak for the other coaches but I would think we all have the same goals in mind,” said Graceffo, “and that is to make it fun for the kids, teach them the proper way to play the game, introduce them to the proper fundamentals, get them ready for higher levels of basketball if they choose that route, and also incorporate life lessons.”

Graceffo then added: “And we all emphasize the importance of being a great student-athlete and being a good person,” he continued.

Playing the game well and enjoying yourself makes basketball even more fun.

“I feel the best and most fun part is seeing the enthusiasm when the players see that they are improving,” Graceffo noted. “Also, the interaction between the players when they get to bond and become somewhat of a team. And the most rewarding part is when a player comes up to us and tells us that they made a particular team or did something well in a game.”

When Graceffo is in charge of a bunch of eager athletes, he knows what he wants to accomplish.

“Again, every coach is different, but my philosophy has always been to make it a fun and enjoyable experience, encourage them to participate and play, teach them the proper fundamentals, encourage good sportsmanship, and that they can achieve any dream or goal in life if they work hard,” he stressed.

Factoring in skills and the player’s age is important for Graceffo.

“Obviously if I’m coaching highly skilled, older, or highly advanced players, I am going to be more intense, work them harder, teach them more advanced drills, techniques, whereas, if the kids are younger and or just beginning, then I would be more inclined to tailor the practice, drills, to their level,” he acknowledged.

Getting better isn’t easy, and it takes time and patience but with hard work and determination, playing basketball well is possible.

“The biggest thing I try to do is get the kids to understand that if they want to succeed and be a top-tier player, they have to work harder than the next person,” Graceffo said. “And that they cannot just rely on their practices. They need to apply what they are learning and work on their game on their own. I also give them and show them what I call self-help drills that they can do on their own to get better.”

Most importantly, the player has to want to get better. It’s not going to just happen because they like basketball.

“It’s all about motivation and getting these young athletes to understand that the hard work that they are putting in now will pay off later,” Graceffo said.