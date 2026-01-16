Burbank Boys Soccer Leads At Half, Defeats Burroughs 3-2

Eric Mkrtchyan scored two goals and Joseph Chavez added two assists for the Bulldogs in a 3-2 triumph.

By Rick Assad

Two goals within one minute apart in the opening half was the perfect springboard that the Burbank High boys’ soccer team needed to defeat visiting Burroughs on Thursday afternoon at Kemp-Kallem Field.

The Bulldogs edged the Bears 3-2 in a Pacific League match behind a pair of tallies from junior striker Eric Mkrtchyan and two assists thrown in from junior midfielder/forward Joseph Chavez.

The goals came in the 38th minute that tied it at 1-1 and in the 39th minute for a 2-1 advantage.

The Bears (5-7-2 and 1-5-1 in league) led 1-0 on a tally in the 13th minute and also scored in the 77th minute.

Senior midfielder/forward Raymond Soukiazian also found the back of the net in the 45th minute for the Bulldogs (4-7-3 and 1-3-3 in league) that made it 3-1.

Soukiazian had a kick in the 67th minute that came very close to being a goal but it hit the top of the bar.

Johnny Rotunno is Burbank’s head coach and was extremely pleased with the triumph.

“This was a strong effort today. We stayed focused after going down 1-0,” he said. “Our team responded with some great goals to secure the win at home.”

Junior defender Grigor Parian started it off with a kick in the seventh minute for Burbank and the Bulldogs added a kick in the next minute and the ninth minute.

Senior midfielder/defender Victor Chtryan added a boot for the Bulldogs in the 10th minute for Burbank.

Teammate sophomore defender Aram Hovanessian had one in the 11th minute and the Bulldogs had another kick in the 11th minute.

Junior midfielder/forward/defender Haroot Akopyan tossed in a kick in the 14th and 17th minute for Burbank.

Senior striker Seven Elkin had a kick in the 18th minute for the Bears and Burbank answered with a kick from junior midfielder/forward Samvel Khachatryan chimed in with an attempt in the 20th minute for the Bulldogs.

Mark Martinez is the Burroughs head coach and was pleased despite the loss.

“I think we played well for the most part. Unfortunately the score tells a different story,” he said. “They had three or four opportunities (shots on target) and scored three. Our discipline dropped and they managed to score with 10 minutes on the clock.”

The Bears had three straight kicks and they came in the 24th minute and the 33rd minute by Elkin and by sophomore striker/forward Justin Trigo in the 36th minute. Elkin had a kick in the extra time in the opening half.

Elkin opened the second half with a kick in the 41st minute and Burbank answered in the 44th minute.

Sophomore midfielder Ian Major had a long free kick in the 54th minute for the Bears and Elkin had an attempt in the 55th minute.

Hovanessian had back-to-back kicks and they came in the 56th and 62nd minute and Mkrtchyan had one in the 65th minute.

Khachatryan had a header in the 68th minute and sophomore goalie Joseph Kaufman had a kick in the 80th minute for the Bears.