Burbank Boys Soccer Ties Rival Burroughs 1-1

By Rick Assad

In a well-played boys’ soccer match between Burbank High and Burroughs, each team had to settle for a 1-1 tie at Kemp-Kallem Field on Friday afternoon in a Pacific League battle.

After the Bulldogs had five shots on goal with no success, the Bears scored a goal by junior Dominic Quijada on a corner kick and rebound in the 17th minute for a 1-0 edge.

“It was a good game. We played well and had the ball for the most part, but we just need to be more dangerous with the ball,” Burroughs coach Makan Afzali said. “I’m very happy and proud of the efforts my players gave. It’s not the result we want, but we just need to build from this performance.”

In the 33rd minute, the Bulldogs answered with a 25-yard kick into the net from senior Giancarlos Vitery Suman that evened it at 1-1.

Senior Leon Iranosian’s 27-yarder for the Bulldogs (7-4-3 and 3-2-4 in league) in the sixth minute failed and a minute later senior Erik Gharibian’s 20-yard boot missed the target for Burbank.

In the ninth minute, Burbank sophomore Alfost Khalatyan’s 25-yarder failed, and junior Allan Rodriguez’s 35-yard kick in the 12th minute also missed the target. Two minutes later, Iranosian’s 25-yard attempt was off the mark.

When the Bears (6-6-2 and 2-4-2 in league) took the early lead, the Bulldogs managed three straight kicks.

They came from Rodriguez from 32 yards in the 18th minute, followed by junior Samvel Avetisyan’s 20-yarder which was blocked in the 19th minute and a 35-yard free kick from Gharibian.

Senior Mario Herrera’s 25-yard kick in the 22nd minute by the Bears failed and in the 24th minute, Quijada added a 15-yard header, and his 15-yard header was blocked in the 30th minute.

Senior Gabriel Mier tacked on a 15-yarder for the Bulldogs in the 36th minute and teammate senior Garik Kirakosyan tossed in a 65-yard free kick in the 37th minute.

The second half of the match began with the Bears getting off three kicks and they were Herrera’s 45-yarder in the 44th minute, a 20-yarder by sophomore Jose Ramos in the 45th minute and a 23-yarder from Ramos in the 49th minute.

The Bulldogs snapped the spell with a 35-yard attempt from sophomore Arthur Tovmasyan in the 54th minute.

Burroughs added three kicks and they came from sophomore Alex Loera from 27 yards in the 55th minute, one in the 58th minute on a 45-yard free kick and a 32-yarder by senior Daniel Proano in the 59th minute.

Burbank junior Bryan Juarez had a 25-yarder in the 63rd minute and Herrera tossed in a 35-yarder in the 65th minute.

Burbank sophomore Erik Antanesyan’s 15-yard kick came really close to being a goal in the 66th minute.

Loera’s 20-yarder in the 68th minute was off the mark and Burbank junior George Atallah added a 30-yarder in the 68th minute.

The Bears ended the fray with six straights attempts and they were Proano’s 45-yard free kick in the 73rd minute, Loera’s blocked 25-yarder in the 74th minute, junior Jason Mejia’s 10-yard header in the 75th minute and Mejia’s 14-yarder in the 77th minute.

Herrera’s 25-yarder in the extra time came next and Proano’s 43-yarder in extra time was the final kick.