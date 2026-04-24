Burbank Boys Tennis Earns 12-6 Win Over Burroughs

Bulldogs complete regular season with win over Bears.

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Jim Riggio
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Burbank High freshman Emil Lazaryev stands just 4-foot-10 and wears a size four shoe.
But what he lacks in size, he makes up for with grit.

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Lazaryev won two sets Thursday as Burbank concluded the regular season with a 12-6 win over host Burroughs.

“Some people underestimate me because I am short but I don’t let it get to me,” said Lazaryev, who said he has been playing tennis since he was four years old.

He came closest amongst Burbank’s players against Burroughs No. 1 player Jaden Chapman. Chapman pulled off a sweep, winning 6-2 over Burbank No. 1 Apollo Harbaugh. He won 6-4 over Lazaryev and 6-0 over Hayk Tsaturyan.

Harbaugh won 6-0 over Burroughs No. 2 player Dominic Carlebach. Lazaryev also won 6-0 over Carlebach and Tsaturyan won 6-2.

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Harbaugh lost 6-2 Adi Kiran, who was playing as the Burroughs No. 3 player. Lazaryev won 6-0 over Cody Baer and Tsaturyan won 6-1 over Baer.

In doubles, the Burbank No. 1 team of Harutyun Kelikyan and Rithun Gopalakrishnan won two of three sets. They sent 6-2 over the Burroughs No. 1 team of Nolan Jennings and Isaac Ayala. They lost 6-4 to the Burroughs team of Nick Deville and Iulian Lundburg and won 6-1 over the No. 3 team of Jack Wardlaw and Ian Robertson.

Burbank’s No. 2 team of Quilan Cramer and Michael Fan earned a sweep, going 6-0 over Ayala and substitute Andre Barraza-Franco. They defeated Deville and Lundburg 6-4 and won 6-1 over Wardlaw and Robertson.

Burbank’s No. 3 team of Alec Safarian and Monte Gharibian won 6-0 over Jennings and Ayala. They lost 7-5 to Deville and Lundburg and won 6-0 over Wardlaw and Robertson.

Burbank completes in the regular season in third place in the Pacific League. Burroughs finishes fourth in league.

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