Burbank Boys’ Tennis Takes Round One Against Rival Burroughs

Bulldogs win all nine doubles sets to post 16-2 Pacific League home victory against Bears.

It doesn’t take much for the Burbank High and Burroughs boys’ tennis teams to gear up for their cross-town rivalry matches.

The Bulldogs and Bears finally got around to facing each other Tuesday in the first of two head-to-head showdowns on the season.

Backed by a sturdy performance from its doubles teams, Burbank coasted to a convincing 16-2 Pacific League home win against Burroughs.

The Bulldogs (5-1 overall and in league) won all nine doubles sets to roll past the Bears (3-3, 3-2 in league).

“It was a good way for our doubles teams to bounce back after we lost (11-7) to Arcadia last Thursday,” said Burbank coach Loi Phan, whose team took second in league last season behind Arcadia. “I wanted to see how they would play and they responded really well. That was good to see.

“It’s not that hard to get up playing your rival. You know who you are matched up against and they were up for it today.”

Burbank’s No. 1 doubles tandem of David Kerimyan and James Basco set the tone, winning, 6-2, 6-1, 6-0. The Bulldogs also got victories in doubles from Dominic Aleman and Edouard Oganesian, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2, and Blake Lewis and Vamsi Chintha, 6-3, 6-0, 6-2.

In singles, Burbank received a sweep from No. 1 Adam Ridaoui. Ridaoui, the three-time defending league singles champion, won, 6-3, 6-0, 6-0.

Amrith Kuodumuri, who finished runner-up in league last season, won two sets, 6-2, 6-0. No. 3 singles athlete Raphael Lazaryev posted two victories, 7-5, 6-0.

Burroughs picked up a 6-3 win from No. 1 singles player Bernard Woods. Its other victory came via forfeit.

Burroughs coach Roy Bernhardt said the Bears have shown improvement, with their three losses coming against quality teams in Arcadia, Flintridge Prep and Burbank.

“We actually feel really good where we are now and we have a pretty good shot at finishing in the top three in league,” said Bernhardt, whose squad took fourth in league last season. “I think all of our players have shown improvement these last few weeks. Burbank’s got a tough team, especially with its singles lineup.”

The Bulldogs and Bears will square off again April 20 at Burroughs.

Burroughs will continue its busy week with a league road match versus Crescenta Valley on Wednesday, followed by another league road contest at Arcadia on Thursday. Both contests start at 3:30 p.m.

Burbank will travel to face Hoover in a league match at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.