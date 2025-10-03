Burbank Boys Water Polo Plays Tough, Loses To Crescenta Valley 17-11

Avvo Ilanghesyan and Anthony Gemdzhyan each scored three goals for the Bulldogs but still fall to the Falcons.

By Rick Assad

A sizzling fourth quarter was the undoing of the Burbank High boys’ water polo team in a Pacific League match versus Crescenta Valley on Thursday evening.

Entering the final period, the Bulldogs trailed 11-7, but were outscored 6-3 over the last seven minutes and fell 17-11 at the Glendale High Aquatics Center.

Senior Anthony Gemdzhyan and junior Avvo Ilangesyan both scored three goals for Burbank.

David Arakelyan is Burbank’s head coach and liked what he saw for the first three periods.

“I thought we played well for three quarters, keeping up with a team that I think is very deep and talented top to bottom,” he said. “I thought we did a very good job of maintaining their offense throughout and even then, we found ourselves facing a two or three goal deficit heading into the fourth quarter, so it’s definitely tough, but we’re going to learn from this and come back stronger for the league tournament.”

Crescenta Valley had Dion Alexanians and Alex Hovannisyan each tally five goals as each accounted for three goals in the second half.

Jan Sakonju is the Falcons’ head coach and was proud of his squad.

“We kept control of the game on offense and defense. The officiating was playoff level where they expected players to work and earn their goals,” he said. “We are in a physical league and it was a physical game.”

The match was tied 3-3 after the first period but the Falcons (14-4 and 5-0 in league) held a 6-4 advantage at halftime.

Crescenta Valley scored five points while allowing Burbank (7-9 and 2-3 in league) four goals in the third quarter.

“On offense I like the scoring opportunities we were creating,” Sakonju said. “High percentage plays. Burbank made many good defensive stops to hold us back. We made an error during an ejection which gave them a penalty shot.”

Sakonju added: “We needed to wear them down and you saw them trail off during our counterattack,” he said. “Key guys took control of the game to break it open. I love that the guys came away with a win but determined that they each want to improve their game.”

When Ilangesyan scored on a five-footer toss with nine seconds left in the third stanza, the hosts came within 11-8.

The Falcons, who were outshot 26-24, came out and scored two consecutive goals in the third period as Hovhannisyan nailed a 10-footer with 6:29 left that made it 7-4 and Hovhannisyan added a five-footer with 5:51 remaining to make it 8-4.

Burbank junior Tigran Hovsepyan’s seven-footer with 5:26 left on the clock trimmed the lead to 8-5.

Brayden Shabani’s seven-footer with 4:23 left increased the cushion to 9-5 but consecutive goals from sophomore Daniel Gemdzhyan from five feet and 3:46 left made it 9-6 and senior Anthony Gemdzhyan’s 10-footer and 3:12 left sliced the lead to 9-7.

A short toss from Alexanians with 1:26 remaining made it 10-7 and a five-meter penalty throw from Daron Alexanians with thirty-eight seconds left made it 11-7.

The Falcons then scored three consecutive goals in the fourth period as Hovhannisyan found the range on a five-footer and 6:35 left for a 12-8 lead.

Edgar Gastyan drilled a 16-footer and 5:51 left for a 13-8 lead and Dion Alexanians made it 14-8 with a 10-footer thirty-seven seconds later.

A short throw by Anthony Gemdzyan and 4:19 left cut the lead to 14-9 but three consecutive goals by the Falcons stretched the margin to 17-9.

They were tallied by Shabani from seven feet and 2:53 left for a 15-9 lead, Daron Alexanians from nine feet and 2:13 left on the clock for a 16-9 cushion and Dion Alexanians from five feet with 1:39 remaining that made it 17-9.

Daniel Gemdzhyan’s six-footer with 55 seconds left trimmed the lead to 17-10. Anthony Gemdzhyan’s tally from five feet, thirty-four seconds later, made it 17-11.

In the first period, Shabani’s five-footer with 4:28 left kicked off the scoring but Ilangesyan evened it at 1-1 with a five-meter penalty throw and 3:51 left on the clock.

Shabani’s 10-foot tally and 3:15 remaining made it 2-1 and after Babelyan’s 10-foot rainbow and 2:55 left tied it at 2-2.

Burbank took a brief 3-2 lead when senior Michael Bakrgyan’s 12-footer with 1:15 remaining.

Hovhannisyan’s point-blank shot with twenty seconds left tied it at 3-3.

Babelyan opened the second quarter with a 12-footer as 5:52 was left that gave the Falcons a 4-3 lead and Babelyan added a point-blank shot with 5:16 left for a 5-3 lead.

Hovhannisyan’s short blast and 4:39 left extended the lead to 6-2 before Ilangesyan’s five-foot tally and 2:33 remaining narrowed the lead to 6-4.

The first half was a defensive struggle.

“The defense did a great job of identifying who they were going to, double teaming, and forcing turnovers,” Sakonju said. “Only a few lapses in being consistent with the defense first mentality.”

Arakelyan is sure his team will respond after this loss.

“We’ve never failed to prove that we could come back from adversity, and this is just another one of those times that we’re facing it as a group,” he said. “I’m excited to see how the boys will respond from this setback.”