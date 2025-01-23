Burbank Boys Wrestlers Defeat La Canada, Claim Rio Hondo League Title

The boys' earn a 54-26 decision and the girls' tally a 24-6 score, but forfeits spoil their night.

By Rick Assad

For what seemed like forever, La Canada High has dominated wrestling in the Rio Hondo League after claiming 14 championships and the last five straight.

No more as Burbank has become the new league king after Wednesday’s strong showing by winning nine of the 14 boys’ matches for a 52-26 decision.

On the girls’ side, the Bulldogs claimed four of the five matches and had a 24-6 edge, but the Spartans brought more girls to the match and collected points via forfeits.

Jonathon O’Brien has been the Burbank wrestling coach from its inception in 2022 and was equally proud of both.

“The boys’ team took care of business. We were really proud of the way each wrestler showed up and gave their best effort,” he said. “They have been training for this dream since August, and it finally paid off.”

O’Brien spoke about the girls’ team.

“They wrestled tremendously and we’re really proud of them,” he said. “They’re on the mat with the boys every step of the way, so the league title is just as much theirs as the boys.”

Jayden De La Rosa won his 138-pound match after a forfeit and at 144 pounds, Sevak Arakelyan was victorious after a second-period pin of La Canada’s Bruno Ahern.

Burbank’s Richard Kalajyan defeated Reilly MacMillan at 157 pounds, also in a second-period pin.

The Bulldogs’ train wasn’t done as Nail Abdanov pinned Alex Kankiewicz in the 165-pound clash, also in the second period.

A first period pin at 175 pounds was registered by Burbank’s Albert Airapetian over Levi Goldsworthy.

At 106 pounds, Burbank’s Kevin Krikor earned a points decision over Kingston Simon and Burbank’s Alex Pereira fought for a second-period pin over Ty Koo at 113 pounds.

Burbank’s Nathan Hinojosa pinned Christoper Lee in the second frame of a 120-pound battle and Burbank’s Tyler Huo earned a first-period pin over Charlie Kassabian in a 132-pound showdown.

On the girls’ side, at 100 pounds, Burbank’s Erika Sarkisian defeated Hanah Stieglitz via a first-stanza pin as did Burbank’s Austin Desai over Jessica Strassburg also at 100 pounds.

At 140 pounds, Isabella Ruiz pinned Dillon Keegan in the second period for the Bulldogs and Burbank’s Natali Sarukhanyan pinned Violet Szuder in the opening frame at 155 pounds.

At 144 pounds, Burbank’s George Sahakyan was pinned in the third period by the Spartans’ Thatcher Chaffey and La Canada’s Matias Juniel won on points over Thomas Adzhemyan at 144 pounds.

At 215 pounds, Burbank’s Evan Der Galestanian lost to Dylan Baetsie via a pin in the second period.

Also at 215 pounds, Burbank’s Andre Takhmasian fell to Bryan Green after being pinned in the second period.

At 126 pounds, Burbank’s Arayik Vardanyan lost to Michael Manzano after a stoppage in the second stanza.

Burbank’s Ileana Flores was defeated by Joanne Kim at 125 pounds after forfeiting in the second period with a shoulder injury.

There were also eight exhibitions matches before the boys’ and girls’ varsity took to the mat.