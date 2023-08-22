Burbank Brushes Tropical Storm Hillary, Ojai Earthquake Off

Burbank saw its share of potential natural disasters come and go this p[ast weekend as the City received just minimal damage from both the storm and earthquake this past Sunday.

Emergency Management Coordinator, Eric Baumgardner, reported very little damage:

Calls Parks & Recreations/Forestry for broken branches and tree failures with minimal damage and no injuries

There was some hillside erosion around the golf course and Starlight Bowl, still assessing the impacts.

No mud or debris flows; however, we did have our normal minimal hillside erosion that causes gravel and small to medium size rock from the soil and decomposing granite to washout or rollout into the roadway near steep slopes along Country Club Drive, Harvard, Walnut and few other locations. These were mainly nuisance issues during this storm.

Minor intersection impacts during peak times, but no actual street flooding.

There were several BWP calls for service during the storm, mostly minor and were resolved quickly with no significant impacts.

There was a brief power loss to approximately 1800 customers this morning, lasting approximately 90 minutes; it is unknown if this was actually related to the storm or not.

This morning crews began assessing infrastructure and also began cleanup operations; crews have been working through the day cleaning up the gravel and rock impacts to roadways as well as addressing the tree issues.

According to his report, there were ‘intersection impacts’ during the storm, but Burbank police did not put out any advisories during the storm.

myBurbank heard reports of wires down on Mariposa between Magnolia and Chandler as well as a tree cut in half, with a portion landing on a house at 1700 block of Alameda, power lines arcing in the 2400 block of Myers and the 300 block of Fairview, power pole fire in the 300 block of Parish, tree down on the 300 block of Virginia.

Burbank Water and Power officials said they quickly responded to all the calls and solved the problems.

According to the myBurbank Weather Center, the storm dropped 5.69 inches of rain in Burbank. Compare that to 5.74 inches of rain that fell in Burbank during the 2021/22 rain season. So far this year, the weather center has recorded 41.37 inches with the new season scheduled to start October 1.

A 5.1 earthquake, centered in Ojai, rocked the area around 2:40 pm with no damage reported (but a few swayed nerved!)