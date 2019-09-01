Burbank, Burroughs Girls Tennis Looking to Stay Competitive

For quite some time, the Pacific League title in girls’ tennis runs through Arcadia.

Thus, Burbank and Burroughs haven’t enjoyed as much as success as they did back when they competed in the Foothill League more than a decade ago.

But the Bulldogs and Indians have still remained competitive and this season figures to be no different.

Burbank

The Bulldogs have five returning varsity players and have begun the season 2-0 with wins over Immaculate Heart and Flintridge Sacred Heart.

Kristina Kirakosyan is finally a senior. She has been a four-year varsity player and Burbank’s No. 1 singles player for three of those years.

Junior Siya Joshi returns and will fill one of the other singles slots.

Freshman Ellen Petrosyan figures to give the Bulldogs another solid singles player.

In doubles, sophomore Elli Sumera and freshman Nairi Zeytounzian have played together as the No. 1 team and enjoyed success. The pair won two of three sets in the win over Flintridge Sacred Heart and narrowly missed earning a sweep.

Burbank appears to have found an Emily connection for another doubles team as sophomores Emily Angel and Emily Hasunuma won a pair of sets against the visiting Tologs on Thursday.

The Bulldogs definitely have some camaraderie with the third doubles team as sophomores Lena and Jenna Jabourian are twin sisters.

Sophomore Lilyan Hawrylo and senior Natalie Khachikian are two other varsity returners who could play in various roles for the team.

Burbank opens the league season Sept. 10 at Arcadia.

“They’re our first (league) match of the season. We’re hoping to start strong,” Sumera said.

Burroughs

The Indians are young and will rely on the senior leadership of Alice Weber and Suzy Kim, who are expected to play together as the No. 1 doubles team.

Sophomore Isabella Harris-Bermudez is expected to be the No. 1 singles player. Junior Lauren Pieri is expected to be right behind her as the No. 2 singles player.

Senior Ayana Coha will hold down one half of the No. 2 doubles team. Sophomore Isabella Munguia is currently nursing an injury, but is expected to return soon to partner with Coha.

Sophomore Valerie Lentine could see time in either singles or doubles as could freshmen Elane Shane and Kaitlyn Glaim.

Vanessa Muga and Elizabeth Fraser are two others who could see time on varsity.

Rick Assad contributed to this article.