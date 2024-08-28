Burbank Celebrates 110 Years of Rose Parade Legacy

In August, Burbank marked a significant milestone—the 110th anniversary of its participation in the Rose Parade—with a special community breakfast at the Burbank Historical Society. The event celebrated the city’s rich history and the community spirit that has been at the heart of Burbank’s floats for over a century.

Burbank first made its mark in the 25th Rose Parade in 1914 with a float featuring a grand dragon head and a cornucopia filled with locally grown produce. Since then, Burbank’s entries have become symbols of innovation and resilience, dazzling spectators with their floral artistry while capturing pivotal moments in history.

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

At the community breakfast, attendees admired a framed photo of that first Burbank float, which featured local teacher and dancer Stella Hansen portraying the mythical goddess Ops. Also on display was the ornate silver trophy cup awarded for the float’s second-place finish in that year’s parade.

The event, held on Sunday, August 25, also commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Burbank Tournament of Roses Association (BTORA) constructing its own floats—a tradition sustained by the dedication of thousands of volunteers.

Burbank Chamber of Commerce CEO Jamie Keyser-Thomas noted that the city’s first float was built by the Chamber of Commerce. She expressed her pride in being part of this event, which united the community to celebrate two significant anniversaries.

Senator Anthony Portantino and Jim Roy a representative from Senator Caroline Menjivar’s office presented a joint proclamation to mark the occasion. “You look great for 75,” Senator Portantino quipped, drawing laughter from BTORA leaders and volunteers.

Pasadena Tournament of Roses board member and chair of the float entry committee, Kirk Thorel, highlighted Burbank’s legacy, noting that the city has won 33 awards, including six sweepstakes awards. “It’s exciting to be out here with you all,” he said, adding, “The 2024 theme is ‘Best Day Ever,’ and I know we cannot have the best day ever without the city of Burbank.”

The celebration brought together notable figures such as Linda Cozakos, Board President of the Burbank Tournament of Roses Association, Burbank Vice Mayor Nikki Perez, and City Councilmember Zizette Mullins.

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

Gema Sanchez, who owns Chulada Seasonings and Spice with her husband Rey, has been a dedicated volunteer with the Burbank Tournament of Roses Association (BTORA) for 30 years. Her family business, located on Flower Street near the BTORA warehouse, has played a unique role in the float-building process. Sanchez fondly recalled how, over the years, she and her late father would bring snacks like peanuts and mangoes to the volunteers, only to have the mangoes later requested for use as decoration on the float. Since then, Chulada has generously donated around hundreds of pounds of spices annually to help decorate the floats.

Councilmember Zizette Mullins recalled joining Sanchez during “deco week,” the time when flowers are meticulously placed on the float. Reflecting on the experience, Mullins encouraged all Burbank residents to volunteer at least once. “It was magical to be there and enjoy the beauty of the flowers,” she said. “It felt like we touched every flower that went on that float.”