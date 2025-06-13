Burbank Celebrates 4th of July with Free Concert and Drone Show at McCambridge Park

The City of Burbank’s Parks and Recreation Department is proud to present a reimagined Independence Day celebration on Friday, July 4, at McCambridge Park, starting at 5:00 P.M., featuring free live music and a vibrant drone light show at 9:00 P.M., in place of traditional fireworks. This year’s event offers a fresh and memorable experience for the community, as the City shifts the celebration from the Starlight Bowl, which remains temporarily closed due to damages from January’s windstorm, and takes proactive steps in light of heightened fire risk following recent regional wildfires. Out of an abundance of caution, the traditional fireworks display has been cancelled and replaced with a drone show to celebrate the 4th of July safely and responsibly.

Festivities at McCambridge Park will begin at 5:00 p.m. and include live performances by The Ultimate Rock Band and Bruno and the Hooligans. The evening will conclude with a spectacular drone light show at 9:00 p.m., which will launch from the Starlight Bowl parking area. While the show will be visible from various parts of the city, the Starlight Bowl itself, will be completely closed to the public for safety reasons. The community may gather at McCambridge Park, where the event is centered, and music synced to the drone show will be available. Visibility of the drone show may vary throughout the area. If you can’t make it to McCambridge but still want to enjoy the soundtrack for the drone show, a free app will be available for download. More details about the app will be posted on the Starlight Bowl website.

The 4th of July celebration is one of several events featured in Starlight on Tour, a reimagined summer concert series presented by the City of Burbank’s Parks and Recreation Department. With the Starlight Bowl undergoing repairs, this year’s concerts have been relocated to alternative venues, including Johnny Carson Park and McCambridge Park. All events in the series are free to attend, giving the community the opportunity to enjoy live music and movies in some of Burbank’s most beloved outdoor spaces.

For more information about the 4th of July celebration, a full summer concert lineup, and to register for upcoming events, visit https://starlightbowl.com/.