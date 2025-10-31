Burbank Celebrates Grand Opening of Renovated Santa Anita Playlot

The City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department invited residents to join in the grand opening celebration of the newly renovated Santa Anita Playlot. The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 250 West Santa Anita Avenue, marking an exciting new chapter for one of the city’s beloved neighborhood parks. The event was free and open to the public, welcoming families, city officials, and community members to experience the reimagined play space.

(Photo By Xavier Dubon)

The Playlot’s transformation was made possible through Measure A grant funding from the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding. These combined resources allowed the City to replace playground equipment originally installed in 2011 with a vibrant new design that meets modern safety and accessibility standards.

According to the Parks and Recreation Department, the renovation emphasizes inclusivity and innovation, ensuring that children of all abilities can play, learn, and grow together. The updated playground features inclusive play elements that encourage social interaction and active engagement among all users, reflecting the Department’s ongoing commitment to equitable, community-centered recreation spaces.

(Photo By Xavier Dubon)

Following the ribbon-cutting, attendees explored the Playlot’s unique movie-themed design — a creative homage to Burbank’s heritage as the Media Capital of the World. The refreshed play area invites imagination and storytelling, offering new opportunities for creativity, connection, and community pride among Burbank families.

City officials praised the project as another example of Burbank’s investment in neighborhood vitality and family recreation. The Santa Anita Playlot now stands as a bright, inclusive, and cinematic playground destination — one that truly celebrates the spirit of play and the community it serves.

(Photo Gallery by Xavier Dubon)